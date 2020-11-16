Weight Control, the Instagram filter that will discover your weight

Instagram has done a great job in the filters area of ​​its stories section. Considering that these can be created by the same user community, the possibilities are endless. Thus, we have found really interesting and fun filters, however, which we will talk about next is quite curious. It is an Instagram filter with the ability to discover our weight just by analyzing our face from the smartphone camera.

Its name is Weight Control and then we will tell you about how it works and how to find it.

An Instagram filter to know your weight

Filters for Instagram have become a highly valued element within the social network. You just have to go through the stories of any group of users and we will surely find dozens of filters that are being used. These have various levels of complexity in their operation and in general, achieve a very attractive and precise appearance. In the case of Weight Control, it is much more interesting because it seems to have very successful results when it comes to discovering people’s weight.

It should be noted that the analysis carried out is based on the dimensions and shape of our face. In that sense, you may be able to go wrong with some faces that perhaps do not show people’s true weight. In addition, it is necessary to highlight that to use the filter, you will need to have Android 6.0 or higher.

To find this filter, first open Instagram and go to the Stories section. Then scroll to the right between the available filters and the last option you will find will be the filter browser. Touch this option and you will go to the menu where all the available filters are.

Then you just have to touch the magnifying glass of the search tool and enter “Weight Control” to find it. Now you just have to select it and touch “Test” to discover your weight and see if it can be so successful.

If you still don’t have Instagram updated, find it in this link for Android and in this link for iOS.

