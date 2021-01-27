Welcome Sony a1, the new 50mpx all-round mirrorless for professionals

- Advertisement -

For several years, Sony has already changed the face of the Pro and Consumer photographic market, launching mirrorless cameras of absolute quality – often reference points of the entire international market. Today the Japanese company makes a further step forward with the Sony a1.

Today the Sony mirrorless line-up is quite differentiated, we think of the a7c for its compact size, the a7III as a reference camera “for all”, the a7SIII for the video world, the a7IV for those who need maximum resolution and the a9II for extreme speed. With the new a1 the Japanese manufacturer no longer wants to compromise, in any field: it presents itself as one mirrorless ready for any use, to portrait photography that needs a lot of resolution as to sports photography, which needs speed, passing through the video world.

With the Sony a1 we have 50.1 mpx from a Full Frame Exmor RS CMOS sensor with BIONZ XR, a processor that allows 30 continuous shots per second without blackout. And again an autofocus sensor up to 120 AF / AE twice as fast as the A9II, a splendid one 9.44 million pixel Quad-XGA OLED viewfinder (and here finally Sony is “hooked” to the ruthless competition of Panasonic), 15 stops of Dynamic Range in photo mode, over 15 stops in video mode.

Speaking of video, the a1 records up to 8K 30p 10-bit 4: 2: 0 XAVC HS, or up to 4K 120p 10-bit 4: 2: 2. 5-axis stabilization up to 5.5 stops is also integrated, while from the point of view of connections we have support for WiFi, USB 10Gbps, Ethernet 1000BASE-T and much more – with these info in fact we have only scratched the surface.

A room therefore capable of satisfy any professional, at least on paper, available on the market starting from March 2021 at a price (still approximate) of 7,300 euros.