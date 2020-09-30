‘We’ll eat Christmas dinner here if necessary’ – Debenhams women standing in Galway

One campaigner gives us an insight into how things are at the forefront of the Debenhams workers’ protest in Galway

Former Debenhams workers have now been on their picket for 174 days. It is the longest picket in the history of the state since they defeated Vita Cortex workers who were on the picket for 161 days 2011-2012.

I and other members of the Socialist Party stand by them in seeking the redundancy payment agreed in a collective bargaining agreement four years ago.

I took the opportunity to get their views and opinions on what has transpired in almost half a year and on the news that there is no indication or report of a solution to their situation yet.

Reflecting on the most memorable year in the minds of many, some women mentioned the emails and voice messages from CEO Debenhams reassuring them and telling them that all 11 stores in Ireland were safe.

Workers say they were shocked when they received an email announcing a change two days later. They were disappointed, disgusted and worried, they say as they described the day they received the bad news. “I thought they were joking” says one person. “Did I understand that correctly?” pass the question on to someone else.

Some decided to go on picket before the union’s decision, Mandate, and 97% voted in favor of a picket.

Referring to their “betrayal”, the group of workers I spoke to described their “loyal” service to the company for 15, 18 and 22 years. Other workers have given over 30 years of service to the company. “We are fighting for our rights,” says one person. Some of them thought they would never own a picket line forever.

The shops currently stock € 13 million. That, they think, is a matter of bargaining.

“The stock is not going anywhere,” says one person. They are watching the shop gates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Regarding the market in question a few weeks ago, the four of them say it was an “insult”.

An insult to the diligence and enthusiasm they showed in their work. One woman’s only explanation for the market is that “a week’s pay would not pay them or the liquidation of the liquidators.

“They thought we were just housewives who worked in a shop. We fought back and will keep fighting, ”she said.

The same woman cites the solidarity between them and the workers of the other ten shops in Ireland where people lost their jobs last March.

“Strong women. Wonderful women. Mothers and grandmothers included. These women should be respected by other women. They are fighting for all workers in the retail sector. ”

The group of workers here in Galway appreciate the support they receive from the community, from cups of coffee and tea to people stopping to talk to them. Others tell them they were already on a picket and tell them to stand their ground.

Despite public support, the picketers do not see the same support from their public representatives. According to one person, “an old story is rusty”. Disappointment is again expressed about the City Council, whose councilors were not on the line too often, if at all, even though they announced their support on their behalf. As for the TDs of the main parties, they say that despite what they were told, when the horseshoe came on the nail, they were left on the empty beach. They were upset that Government parties, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party, including their local representatives, voted against the resolution of four weeks’ redundancy for each year of service.

At the time of writing this article, Waterford workers have taken over the shop there. The women of Galway state that they are determined to stand their ground. “We’ll eat Christmas dinner here if necessary.”

– Matiú de Hál is a member of the Socialist Party and the Strength Together campaign and election alliance