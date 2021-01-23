Latest news

Well-known athlete Jerry Kiernan has died

By Brian Adam
Jerry Kiernan
Brian Adam
Jerry Kiernan

Famous athlete Jerry Kiernan has died. He was 67 years old.

Jerry Kiernan was a long-distance runner and was on the All-Ireland team at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, where he finished ninth in the marathon.

He won the Dublin Marathon in 1982 and 1992 and was the seventh Irishman to run a mile in less than four minutes.

Jerry Kiernan is a native of Listowel, Co Kerry, who is also a coach. Midfielder Ciara Mageean was among the young athletes under his auspices.

He was on RTÉ ‘s panel of experts during the Olympic Games, where he rose to prominence.

