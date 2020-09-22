Well-known Irish speaker and opera singer back in the classroom due to the pandemic

With no career since the start of the pandemic, tenor Gavin Ring, who was heavily involved in bringing the Irish language opera Eithne, to An Ceoláras Náisiúnta in 2017, is working as a substitute teacher.

Well-known Irish speaker and opera singer Gavan Ring has returned to the classroom for the first time in 12 years.

With no job or career since the start of the pandemic, Gavan Ring, who has been working in the music field since 2008, decided to take up teaching until the arts sector is back on its feet.

Speaking to Tuairisc.ie, Gavan Ring, who was brought up with Irish in Cahirciveen, County Kerry, said he was “very grateful” that he had the opportunity to return to the classroom “during the hard days of the crown virus”.

“I can’t make a living as an opera singer at the moment. It’s as simple as that and I have to be practical about it. Whatever skill I have, I have to use it. I am very grateful that I have the teaching skills and that I am able to draw on those, ”he said.

The recognized tenor works as a substitute teacher at Rampark National School, County Louth this week.

Although he did not expect to be back in the classroom, says Ring, who was heavily involved in the Irish language opera Eithne, to write Roibeard Ó Duibhir in 1909, brought to The National Concert Hall in 2017, that it is great to be “among the young”.

“It’s great to teach again. The children are so cheerful and full of fun, ”he said.

Ring graduated in education on leaving secondary school and spent the following years working with various operas and music tours in Ireland and abroad.

“When I graduated, I decided to go the art route as an opera singer. I was lucky that the music took me around the world, ”he said.

It was also during this time that he undertook doctoral research on the Irish language opera Eithne, with the Royal Irish Academy of Music.

While Ring acknowledges that the government has made “some effort” to help artists and the sector as a whole, he believes they can “do much more”.

“The same approach does not apply to all arts. Concerts and performances are being canceled and major music theaters are all closed down, even in cases where they could easily implement the social separation. It is impossible to develop anything of the way things are at present. ”

If the government continues to take the same approach, Ring believes it will be “very difficult” for the sector to recover from the crisis.

The Iveragh man says that his work to date has been his work on the opera Eithne.

“My thesis again drew attention to Eithne, an opera that has not been seen on stage for over a century and I am very proud of that.

“It’s a very interesting piece, not only because of the likes of Douglas Hyde and Constance Markievicz but also based on the legend The bird of sweet music. If I don’t do anything else musically, I would be happy, ”Gavan Ring told Tuairisc.ie.