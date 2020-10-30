Well-known musician Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich has received planning permission after 15 years

Ó Beaglaoich stated that the letter he received indicated that they had breached Kerry County Council’s own instructions regarding planning permission in the Gaeltacht.

Well known musician Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich has received word that he has received planning permission to build a house in Corca Dhuibhne.

The Beaglaoch has been waiting 15 years for planning permission from Kerry County Council to build a house on a detached site in Baile na bPoc in Mórdhach Parish and has launched a campaign to raise awareness of planning matters in the Gaeltacht and the countryside.

Begley says he has now obtained planning permission to build a single storey house on the site following an appeal to the County Council.

“It’s a burden on my heart,” said Ó Beaglaoich, “and it seems to be a burden on the heart of the place that the locals, especially the younger generation, now have the opportunity to live in the towns where they were born and raised. . ”

Speaking of programming The Southern Life on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta today, Ó Beaglaoich described the protracted story and its impact.

“I often lose a night’s sleep because of this and I lose a lot of sleepless nights because of it,” he said.

Regarding the cost of seeking licenses and appeals, Ó Beaglaoich said that “at least € 20,000 or € 25,000 has been spent with the air that I will never see again”.

He stated that the letter he received indicated that they had breached Kerry County Council's own instructions regarding planning permission in the Gaeltacht.

“It simply came to our notice then. With God’s help, this will help the Gaeltacht. ”

Ó Beaglaoich said that he has no old taste for the County Council as a result of the situation and that the case of the people of the Gaeltacht who want to build their own houses will be strengthened.

“With God’s help, Kerry County Council will look hard at this, for our good. They are not our enemies, they should not be our enemies. ”

Although he has received his own planning permission, Ó Beaglaoich said that the campaign for the people of the Gaeltacht and the countryside must continue.

“We need to move on now and we need to fight this battle more, especially the younger generation who want to survive here.

“If there is any chance of Irish schools being here. If there is any chance of dog and rugby and soccer teams and so on. If the countryside has any chance of surviving, ”said Ó Beaglaoich.

“We have an opportunity to give the Gaeltacht a chance, to give the countryside a chance, to change the rules for us.”