Wello, the iPhone case that monitors the health of your body

More than just a case to protect your iPhone, Wello is a complete system that monitors various aspects of the bodysuch as blood pressure, heart rate, blood oxygen level, body temperature, and respiratory rate.

The device, created by the Indian company Azoi, it is compatible with models of iPhone 5 and 5S, and to perform biometric measurements, has four sensors that send the data to the phone through Bluetooth, and stores them in the mobile application of the same name.

It allows you to record the data of several users, so that you can use it, for example, an entire family.

Additionally, it can be fitted with an extra accessory, which allows obtaining data from the lung capacity and the air flow when blowing into it.

Wello works with a internal rechargeable battery, which allows its use for approximately two months, with a single full charge.

To use its measurement functions, you must hold the case with both hands to place your fingers in the areas where the sensors are located. A few seconds later, the application will show you all the data obtained.

On the other hand, if you do not have an iPhone, but you are interested in the device for its additional functions and not to use it as a cover, it is also compatible with equipment that has Android 4.3 or higher and have connectivity Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy.

This gadget is not for sale yet, but it can already be pre-ordered on their website; it would be delivered in the summer of this year.