West of Dead, analysis

West of Dead is one of those indies that has attracted attention since it was announced. First appeared in June for PC and Xbox One, later it has been released on other platforms. The goal, for players to bring double weapons to the Wild West and don their cowboy boots for a roguelike different. We analyze the version of Switch of this unbridled action game.

This video game has been developed by a small team of developers known as Upstream Arcade, and edited by Raw fury, publisher of independent games such as Atomicrops, Mosaic or Night call, among others. The great surprise of West of Dead begins when the narration of our character comes from the hand of Ron Perlman, actor who gave rise to Hellboy, and who undoubtedly makes an excellent dubbing in all his narration.

Death shouldn’t be like this

Purgatory, Wyoming, year 1888. Condemned to live, our protagonist, the late William Mason, descends into a chaotic and turbulent world that takes shape from the memories, culture and beliefs of the souls that traverse it like a wandering spirit . When he wakes up, he realizes that he is not in the right place, with a single memory of a figure in black and without understanding his surroundings, it will be this way when he tries to search for answers, embarking on a chain of events with unimaginable consequences.

And so it is, West of dead It introduces us to a challenging and quite dark world, where our agility with weapons and strategy will be part of every step we take. With a coverage system we will have to take advantage of each one of them to be able to advance in the game, so be patient, nobody said it was easy to be alive in purgatory. Difficulty is another aspect that a roguelike is important to get right and, unfortunately, West of Dead doesn’t get it right. We start from a neglected canteen, we continue through dark corridors until we reach the different rooms with enemies, but be careful, once we die we will return to the canteen alive again. The first level is fine, we will have a lot of space with few enemies to learn how the game works. But after this, they greet us with a difficulty peak that does not get easier, since in the second level we will find some enemies that They can kill us in a hit or two.

In each new game or “round” as the video game calls it, the levels will be random and will be designed to generate the player more variety and encouragement to try again after losing. There is nothing predetermined, the map will be discovered as we move forward, the rooms will always be located in different ways and there will come a time when we will advance without thinking where we are, we just want to get out of there.

Submerged between darkness and lights

The most interesting mechanics and sometimes somewhat convoluted of West of Dead, is the way in which the lighting affects our gameplay and above all, the fighting. The rooms that we find and enter will be partially dark with enemies scattered around, sometimes hidden in the dark and others simply standing in the open air and that we can see with the naked eye. We will have to illuminate these areas by interacting with lanterns that will also help to stun the enemies, since we will not be able to point our weapon at them while they are in the dark. Unfortunately this can become a problem and a challenge with the fixed camera angles that the video game presents us, since sometimes we will have to run blindly into the room, find the first lantern, interact with it and quickly find a shelter before that a bullet hits us.

There are many maps, each of them will have different types of enemies, which will result in a variation such as gunmen, fanatic clerics, demon dogs and other strange creatures, but in the medium term they will become very repetitive. Even those enemies that are similar will show different behavior depending on the level we are at, which makes the combat unique and challenging in each scenario. The first levels will definitely get us into the mentality of having to take cover and wait for the right moment to shoot the enemies. However, this falls apart when melee enemies come into play. These will come running towards us and if we are taking cover, we will practically be forced to leave the room while we shoot them, however this can become a problem when we are trapped in a narrow corridor without cover.

A Wild West underworld full of gunfights

In this grim and gritty world of purgatory, our Ghost Rider-style cowboy wields a double weapon, thus becoming a Twin-Stick shooter video game. Two weapons will be the initials, a shotgun and a pistol, and throughout the map we can find various chests where random objects will appear and among them also weapons. From time to time we can also find some between the corridors and on the way to the next room, most likely at first we will choose the one that causes more damage instead of the weapons that do much less damage, but have different effects (bleeding, plague , etc.).

Will we be able to unlock more or will they always be the same? Of course we can unlock more and that is where two of the elements that William Mason will have to get: iron and sins come into play. Iron is a kind of currency that we will obtain as we advance and eliminate enemies, this will allow us to buy weapons from a merchant, if we find one; on the other hand, sins are a kind of fragment of memory that we can exchange between level and level to obtain improvements in our games, new weapons … etc., and this will remain throughout the game. But it is quite overwhelming and slow to unlock things, as some require more than 300 sins and we will arrive at each level with approximately 10 to 20.

We can also get other types of weapons to defend ourselves and that will act as secondary equipment, such as bombs and knives. Thanks to some altars located in a totally random way, it will allow us to improve our skills: resistance, perception and ingenuity, serving only for that specific challenge. Choose well, take cover, measure your range, shoot, hide again and so on until all your enemies have been eliminated, because here it is not the one who kills the most, but the one who shoots first survives.

A unique and interesting art

There is no doubt that the visual style of West of Dead is quite remarkable and it causes a lot of interest, it has a unique and interesting art that is reminiscent of the legendary modern gothic comic artist Mike Mignola, abusing the combination of colors and shades, and immediately attracting attention with his long shading. His art style is perfectly suited to a dark purgatory of the Wild West because of the way the character is designed for enemies. Every new area we explore will be dark and gloomy, creating a perfect atmosphere along with the soundtrack.

Upstream Arcade Hit the spot to make it in Purgatory, Wyoming felt as wild as the Wild West, and music is going to have a very important role in our gameplay. The melody rise as soon as we enter a stage full of enemies, the rapid reloading of our weapon, which is done automatically after not firing for a short period of time, projects small noises of bullets filling its slots. Along with the sound of an old cash register opening after each enemy falls, the five-note melody of an acoustic guitar that means the battlefield is empty and we’ve done a good job. When all these pieces come together, the sound of the battlefield at this fast pace is quite stimulating.

CONCLUSION West of Dead is a very grim and courageous game, with a captivating look that mixes the western genre with the mystical legends of the late 19th century, with a competent soundtrack and intense shootouts against demonic creatures. It features a slow but steady pace with challenging moments that can be relentless, but once mastered, it’s incredibly fun to play and anticipate our enemies. It has become a novelty within the roguelike genre, setting a new standard by doing things differently, although we can never feel too comfortable in this game because we will always be stepping into the unknown.

THE BEST The lighting is undoubtedly a unique and original mechanic.

The narration with the voice of Ron Perlman.

The atmosphere is fantastic.

Proposal that tries to do things differently within the roguelike genre WORST More variety is missing in challenges

The difficulty, somewhat unbalanced

Some camera problems