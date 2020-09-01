Latest news

Wexford County Council admits they caused a mysterious ‘As Gaeilge 40m’ sign

By Brian Adam
0
16
Wexford County Council admits they caused a mysterious 'As Gaeilge 40m' sign
Wexford County Council Admits They Caused A Mysterious 'as Gaeilge

Must Read

Smart Gadgets

What will Apple present in its virtual keynote this month? Here, all the news

Brian Adam - 0
We are already in full countdown to the celebration of the traditional keynote that Apple launches in the first days of September. ...
Read more
Mobile

Now yes, some iPhone 12 will arrive with the LiDAR sensor of the iPad Pro

Brian Adam - 0
A few weeks after the official presentation of the future iPhone 12, and its subsequent release, there are still some unknowns to clear....
Read more
Game Reviews

Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions Review: everyone on the pitch on Switch

Brian Adam - 0
Tsubasa Ozora is ready to chase his best friend on Switch too, but will Bandai's game score a glorious double? Soccer fans on Switch...
Read more
Mobile

The new Redmi 9C and 9AT arrive in Spain: availability and prices

Brian Adam - 0
Redmi does not stop and maintains its line of continuing to launch new smartphones that come to feed the cheapest segments of the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Council has previously denied any involvement in a sign which reads ‘Footpath ends in 40m’ as ‘As Gaeilge 40m’.

Wexford County Council admits they caused a mysterious 'As Gaeilge 40m' sign

Wexford County Council has acknowledged that they were responsible for a ‘mysterious’ sign which read ‘Footpath ends in 40m’.

The Council has previously denied any involvement with the sign hanging near the Irish National Heritage Park at Rockport.

But the Council’s Communications Officer said yesterday evening that he and the Council were to blame for the reckless sign.

Speaking of the program Starting place on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, David Minogue revealed that he himself wrote ‘As Gaeilge 40m’ by e-mail about the sign because the Irish translation for him was not yet ready.

However, it appears that the subcontractor thought that ‘As Gaeilge 40m’ was the translation of ‘Footpath ends in 40m’, that they put all that on the sign and hung it.

Minogue sent the correct translation to the subcontractor but the damage was done and the pre-translation was all over the dish.

Minogue said the sign had been removed by the County Council and a new one, with accurate translation, would be erected within a few days.

The sign was first erected in March, making the mistake visible for almost six months before it was noticed.

Minogue said many people had contacted the County Council to inquire whether it would be possible to purchase the faulty sign. One idea he had was to auction the sign to raise money for a local charity.

Although he himself suffered from it, Minogue said the story had made people laugh at a time when “life was hard”.

The sign drew a lot of attention when pictures of it were recently circulated on social media.

Wexford County Council said they had removed the sign but had investigated the situation and had not erected the sign.

The incident sparked laughter from people online and people were confused about who would put up such a thing.

Related Articles

Latest news

Teenager accused of murdering another juvenile in a park

Brian Adam - 0
The Central Criminal Court has ruled that another teenager was killed during a scuffle in a Dublin park last year, sparked by a bicycle...
Read more
Latest news

Preliminary meeting at Barnier and Frost in London

Brian Adam - 0
The European Union's chief negotiator for Britain's exit from the Union, Michel Barnier, will meet in London today with his British counterpart David Frost. It...
Read more
Latest news

Covid-19 schoolchildren sent home

Brian Adam - 0
Children in one class in a Dublin primary school have been sent home after one of them was diagnosed with Covid-19 disease. The school 's...
Read more
Latest news

The Government’s new pay scheme applies from today

Brian Adam - 0
The Government's new pay scheme, which will help employers pay workers' salaries from now until the end of next March, is in place today....
Read more
Latest news

Further talks on the nomination of a European Commissioner

Brian Adam - 0
The leaders of the three coalition parties will continue talks today to decide who they will nominate to succeed Phil Hogan as European Commissioner. The...
Read more
Latest news

“Restrictions on assemblies for some time to come”

Brian Adam - 0
Professor Philip Nolan of the National Public Health Emergency Team said groups of people will still be restricted for some time to come together...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©