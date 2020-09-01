Wexford County Council admits they caused a mysterious ‘As Gaeilge 40m’ sign

The Council has previously denied any involvement in a sign which reads ‘Footpath ends in 40m’ as ‘As Gaeilge 40m’.

Wexford County Council has acknowledged that they were responsible for a ‘mysterious’ sign which read ‘Footpath ends in 40m’.

The Council has previously denied any involvement with the sign hanging near the Irish National Heritage Park at Rockport.

But the Council’s Communications Officer said yesterday evening that he and the Council were to blame for the reckless sign.

Speaking of the program Starting place on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, David Minogue revealed that he himself wrote ‘As Gaeilge 40m’ by e-mail about the sign because the Irish translation for him was not yet ready.

However, it appears that the subcontractor thought that ‘As Gaeilge 40m’ was the translation of ‘Footpath ends in 40m’, that they put all that on the sign and hung it.

Minogue sent the correct translation to the subcontractor but the damage was done and the pre-translation was all over the dish.

Minogue said the sign had been removed by the County Council and a new one, with accurate translation, would be erected within a few days.

The sign was first erected in March, making the mistake visible for almost six months before it was noticed.

Minogue said many people had contacted the County Council to inquire whether it would be possible to purchase the faulty sign. One idea he had was to auction the sign to raise money for a local charity.

Although he himself suffered from it, Minogue said the story had made people laugh at a time when “life was hard”.

The sign drew a lot of attention when pictures of it were recently circulated on social media.

Wexford County Council said they had removed the sign but had investigated the situation and had not erected the sign.

The incident sparked laughter from people online and people were confused about who would put up such a thing.

