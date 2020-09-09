Whale, who mourned her dead baby for 17 days, became a mother again

Washington: In the year 2018, the painful scenes of a whale and its baby had saddened the world. In it, a whale kept the body of its dead child with it for 17 days and did not let it drown. However, the same wheel has now become a mother again.

The whale was named “Tehli Kawah” and now, according to the American Whale Research Center, a week ago, the orca whale gave birth to a baby. Two years ago, the whale was exhausted with grief over the death of its child.

The whale was seen swimming with another whale in the Strait of Havan de Fuca, between Washington State and Vancouver Island. It was later discovered that it was a baby whale named J57. Her baby appears to be healthy, according to the research center.

In 2018, the news of Tehli Kawah was published all over the world in which she kept the baby who died immediately after birth with her for two weeks and traveled a thousand miles in the same condition. The research center said in a press release that after a period of 18 months of pregnancy, she has given birth to a healthy baby whale that has been seen swimming very confidently with her mother.

Experts believe that the baby was born on September 4 because its vertical bulge becomes noticeable two days after birth. It should be noted that this is a very rare whale and its number in American waters is about 73.