What abbreviation should the new televisions have? How to find your way between DVB-T2 and DVB-S2

With the switch off to DVB-T2 ever closer, many users are forced to renew their TVs and decoders, which is why the possibility of making the wrong purchase is high also in light of the numerous acronyms present in the technical data sheets.

All those who in recent weeks have had the opportunity to come across a TV or decoder will have found themselves in front of DVB-T2, DVB-S2 and HBB TV abbreviations. But let’s see what they mean:

DVB-T2 : is the new standard for digital terrestrial. It stands for Digital Video Broadcasting Terrestrial 2 and, as established by the calendar drawn up by the Ministry of Economic Development, will mark the switch off to the new generation of digital TV, with a significant improvement in image and audio quality and with HEVC support. The compatibility of decoders or TVs with the DVB-T2 abbreviation is necessary for those who use digital terrestrial as a platform for viewing;

HBB TV, instead, it is the interactive TV standard used on digital terrestrial. Thanks to a wide range of interactive services, it allows you to access extra channels or special contents, but requires the connection of your device to the internet.

In the shops there are also i TV with Lativù and Lativù 4K stickers, which represent the only currently certified cross-platform standard. The televisions that include them guarantee viewing of TV on digital terrestrial and satellite, as well as via the internet.