What Apple didn’t announce at the last event of 2020

Just a week ago the presentation of three new computers, two laptops and a desktop with the new M1 processor based on ARM architecture took place. Much has been said about these new devices of the bitten apple, their speed, their price, their technology. But little or nothing has been written about what Apple did not announce on this, a priori, last event of the year 2020. That is why from iOSMac we have decided list all those products that have been rumored since the beginning of the year that were going to see the light throughout this chaotic year and that finally event after event have not been presented and that in some cases we would like to be able to use. AirTags could arrive before the end of the year along with iOS 14.3

The AirPods Studio would be having production problems due to the headband

A new redesigned iMac with the new Apple M1 could arrive at the beginning of the year

Fitness + could be presented before the end of the year through a press release alongside other products that Apple did not announce

AirTags could arrive before the end of the year along with iOS 14.3

We will start with the AirTags, those little accessories based on Tile that would allow us to have geolocated small accessories such as our keys or even always know where we have parked the car.

There was already talk that were to be presented in the second half of October, coinciding with the presentation of the iPhone 12. But the time came for the smartphone Apple saw the light, and the AirTags were left in an engineer’s drawer.

At the moment the only thing we know is that the launch of the AirTags could be, according to Jon Prosser, scheduled in conjunction with the arrival of iOS 14.3 in November, version of iOS that Apple has just released as beta. And L0vetodream predicted at the end of October that two sizes of AirTags would arrive immediately.

The AirPods Studio would be having production problems due to the headband

So Maybe before the end of the year we can buy our AirTags to never lose our keys or not have to walk around the neighborhood looking for our car.

Another product that has been waiting for this year and has not arrived have been the AirPods Studio or what is the same Apple’s headband headphones. This year 2020 has always been talked about as the year of the launch of these new headphones in the style of the beats, but they have never arrived.

Many have been the rumors regarding these AirPods Studio. It has been spoken of a suparaural headphones with interchangeable magnetic ear pads and headband. But what has attracted the most attention is that they would have neck, head and left / right ear detection sensors. The price has even been talked about, reaching $ 349.