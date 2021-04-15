What are Apple invitations hiding?

- Advertisement -

With the invitation to the Apple event yesterday, the world is full of crazy ideas and wild questions. Every time a graphic of an Apple event hits the web, people try to decipher any clues that have been said to be hidden. Today I will tell you that there is usually only one thing that Apple invitations hide, and that is the default wallpaper for any new device that shows up at the event.

For the past four years, Apple’s event charts have adopted a pattern. There are some event invitations that didn’t actually have anything hidden inside of them. We will talk about those. But the vast majority of them did hide the default wallpaper of the event’s flagship product. Apple’s three fall events last year hid wallpapers within their graphics. Let’s take a look at the first one.

Sometimes the wallpaper design is hidden in plain sight, and sometimes it is more subtle. With the Time Flies September event, the logo included in all the graphics lines up perfectly with the wacky wallpapers included on the iPad Air. He even used the same shades of blue.

Moving on to October, the invitation to the iPhone Hi, Speed ​​event featured a set of blue and yellow bubbles. Some people thought the invitation was hiding AirTags. But it was not. They were the default iPhone 12 wallpapers mixed up and set aside.

When the November One More Thing event was announced, we knew it had something to do with the Mac. It was their last chance to showcase Apple Silicon machines before the end of the year. This made it a bit easier to assume that the colors flying behind the Apple logo were those of the default Big Sur wallpaper. Sure enough, they line up perfectly.

This has happened before

Using default wallpapers for event graphics was not new in 2020. In fact, Apple has done it many times. The invitation to the 2019 iPhone event was widely believed to be a nod to the new colors for the iPhone 11. What it really represented was the style of the default wallpapers.

For Apple’s iPhone X 2017 event, they did the same. The gorgeous multi-color gradient was masked within the Apple logo on the event invitation. It wore the same colors and had the same subtle glow effect. I have always liked to think that the inner shadow effect in the logo was an indication that the screen took up the entire surface of the phone, but that is not a mere rumor.

Sometimes the wallpapers are not hidden in the event invitation, but in the decorations in the Apple Store. The invitations to the Apple event in Brooklyn in 2018 were all different, showcasing all sorts of unique variations of the Apple logo. Obviously, it was an indication that the event was focused on creatives, but it didn’t really reveal anything about the products.