web
Tech GiantsAppleTech News

What are Apple invitations hiding?

5.jpg
5.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

With the invitation to the Apple event yesterday, the world is full of crazy ideas and wild questions. Every time a graphic of an Apple event hits the web, people try to decipher any clues that have been said to be hidden. Today I will tell you that there is usually only one thing that Apple invitations hide, and that is the default wallpaper for any new device that shows up at the event.

For the past four years, Apple’s event charts have adopted a pattern. There are some event invitations that didn’t actually have anything hidden inside of them. We will talk about those. But the vast majority of them did hide the default wallpaper of the event’s flagship product. Apple’s three fall events last year hid wallpapers within their graphics. Let’s take a look at the first one.

Sometimes the wallpaper design is hidden in plain sight, and sometimes it is more subtle. With the Time Flies September event, the logo included in all the graphics lines up perfectly with the wacky wallpapers included on the iPad Air. He even used the same shades of blue.

Moving on to October, the invitation to the iPhone Hi, Speed ​​event featured a set of blue and yellow bubbles. Some people thought the invitation was hiding AirTags. But it was not. They were the default iPhone 12 wallpapers mixed up and set aside.

When the November One More Thing event was announced, we knew it had something to do with the Mac. It was their last chance to showcase Apple Silicon machines before the end of the year. This made it a bit easier to assume that the colors flying behind the Apple logo were those of the default Big Sur wallpaper. Sure enough, they line up perfectly.

This has happened before

Using default wallpapers for event graphics was not new in 2020. In fact, Apple has done it many times. The invitation to the 2019 iPhone event was widely believed to be a nod to the new colors for the iPhone 11. What it really represented was the style of the default wallpapers.

For Apple’s iPhone X 2017 event, they did the same. The gorgeous multi-color gradient was masked within the Apple logo on the event invitation. It wore the same colors and had the same subtle glow effect. I have always liked to think that the inner shadow effect in the logo was an indication that the screen took up the entire surface of the phone, but that is not a mere rumor.

Sometimes the wallpapers are not hidden in the event invitation, but in the decorations in the Apple Store. The invitations to the Apple event in Brooklyn in 2018 were all different, showcasing all sorts of unique variations of the Apple logo. Obviously, it was an indication that the event was focused on creatives, but it didn’t really reveal anything about the products.

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Tech News

Survey reveals that only 13% of organizations comply with their data strategy

Via: Pixabay A poll carried out by researchers in the technology area of ​​MIT Technology Review Insights and Databricks has revealed that only...
Read more
Android

ZTE Axon 30 Pro: a high-end configuration that invites you to play and go out to photograph

Double ration of launches for a ZTE that has completed part of the reforms of its high-end line in the absence of...
Read more
Gaming

Days Gone will arrive on PC on May 18, we see its graphical improvements

The official PlayStation channel on YouTube has confirmed the release date, and the graphic improvements, that Days Gone will bring in its PC version,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.