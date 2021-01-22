What are contracts for difference and how to use them with bitcoin?

- Advertisement -

When we talk about economics, there are a multitude of highly complex terms that seem more typical of pure sciences than of a field as exclusively human as finance.

One of these a priori strange terms, but increasingly known by the general public is contracts for difference, an instrument that until a few years ago was only available to professional investors, since it presents too high risks for the novice investor.

Now it can be accessed from many countries in the world, with the striking exception of the United States, a country in which it is still not available to amateur investors by decision of the Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC, at least for now.

A tool born in the country of finance par excellence

Contracts for difference, or CFDs for short, were born according to some sources in the United Kingdom, in London to be more specific, in the 1950s. According to other sources it was due to Jon Wood and Brian Keelan also in London, but in this case four decades later, since the birth of contracts for difference in this case occurred in the 1990s.

These contracts were created with the purpose that institutional investors could carry out operations with great leverage in which the capital that these professionals put in would not have to be much less the bulk of the total amount. This allows you to aspire to higher profits than your own capital could provide, although the same happens when the results show losses.

On the other hand, CFDs that are used on trading platforms are traded on the so-called OTC markets (Over the counter) which are unregulated markets that operate outside the traditional exchanges and which have experienced great growth since their birth.

Use CFDs with all types of instruments

Brent or WTI futures, forex and even cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are used in brokers like Plus500 to trade CFDs without directly buying these instruments, which is much more comfortable in certain aspects, since there is nothing to store or safeguard, although it has other important risks that a trader must be aware of, such as those derived from the use of the The leverage characteristic of CFD trading and the more or less high volatility of the different instruments (which in the case of cryptocurrencies turns out to be very high, as has been seen since their appearance), it is not easy to learn to operate successfully.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have become one of the most popular instruments on trading platforms if we pay attention to the advertising that we can find online and it is no wonder, since many analysts speak of bitcoin in particular as the substitute for gold in the top preferred hedging assets. Hedging assets are those used by investors and states to protect themselves from shocks.

Also in turn, it is the object of desire of thugs of all kinds who steal them in computer attacks due to its ease of converting what was stolen into hard-to-track hard cash, so CFD trading is a way of not having to protect the bitcoins of no theft.

How would a trader use the bitcoin price in a leveraged trade? Imagine that the trader’s analysis indicated that the bitcoin was going to fall, a short position (for sale) would be opened indicating the take profit, which is the figure at which the position will be closed collecting profits if the movement is in favor of the forecast trend and the stop loss, which is the figure at which losses are cut and which causes funds to be deducted from the trader’s deposit if the price movement goes against the forecast trend.

Reaching either of the two figures is the reason why the position will be closed automatically (although it is important to keep an eye on the positions always, especially in periods of high volatility that can cause prices to move so quickly that they do not stop at the limits set by the trader, but at the next available price).

There is a third option, in which the trader will close the position manually assuming profits or losses at his own risk. If the forecast trend were to rise, the operation would be the same, but the position would be long.

