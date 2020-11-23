What are NAS servers and how do they work?

A server Networked Storage Devices (NAS), A term that in Spanish means “Network Connected Storage Devices”, it is a computer that the user can use as a “server” to create a local cloud where to store files, make backup copies, have a web server or a data center. download, among other functions.

NAS servers are like storage systems in a local cloud of files that can be accessed remotely and at any time, through an internet connection

These computers may vary, depending on the model, in terms of capacity, usability and specific functionalities, but all are connected through the Internet to the local network of the home, business or company, and once configured, they serve for users store your files or have access to those already hosted.

The files can be stored from the cloud by downloading them directly to the NAS, taking them from a computer or from a mobile device, simulating a kind of storage unit or personal external hard drive.

Although it can be believed that NAS are nothing more than simple hard drives where files are stored once the computer is connected, and it stops storing content when it is disconnected, the reality is that they allow the user to connect to them in a remote. The big difference between a NAS and cloud storage services like Google Drive, Dropbox, Mega … is that with NAS storage systems the files are hosted at home because they are stored on the tangible device that has been purchased and installed, and not on remote servers of these companies that you have to pay for storage space.

NAS servers have their own operating system, programmed to run around the clock. In addition, depending on the model and manufacturer of the device, they can come with their own RAM memory, processor and electrical circuits; or with a more server-like design, incorporating several slots to add hard drives according to storage needs.

Different access accounts can be configured on the computers to control who can have access and who can or cannot back up files, as well as indicate different storage capacities for each user. That is, several users can use the same NAS to store their folders, photos, videos, documents and more in the local cloud, without having to buy another one or pay for services individually, and then have access to them remotely.

How do NAS servers work?

NAS servers work with electrical current, so you must plug them into an outlet that is very close to the Wi-Fi connection of the place. Thus, it is possible to ensure a more direct connection and minimize interruptions to a local network. Also, access to all equipment such as computers and mobiles is ensured, as well as a stronger Internet signal.

When the NAS device is connected, it must be accessed from the computer. The process is made easier considering that both computers are connected to the same network, opening a browser and accessing the link address provided by the device manufacturer.

You can also install an app on your mobile phone or other computers to have access to the files to create backup copies, without having to physically connect to the NAS, because everything is done over the Internet.

Advantages of using NAS servers

A NAS server can be used as a network-attached file store, which is installed at home and with remote access from anywhere. Also, you can create your own local storage cloud and provide the backup service to various users or teams.

Also, it can become the great center for downloading programs and files, so as not to have to congest or compromise the space of a computer, and if you need any software or program, you simply enter the NAS remotely and get what is required.

Another way to use it is as a web server, to store a page, with PHP programming language technology or for SQL databases. Furthermore, as it will always remain on, the website service will remain active 24 hours a day.

Also, they can be used as servers «File Transfer Protocol (FTP)» which in Spanish means «File Transfer Protocol» to share folders or documents with certain users in a private way or to allow access to users after configuration, to certain files.

Finally, NAS servers can also be used as a «Virtual Private Network (VPN)» which in Spanish means a «Virtual Private Network» which serves to create connection environments different from the country of origin, simulating that it is connected from other borders. This option may vary depending on the type of NAS and if you have the application to create VPN.

