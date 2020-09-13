What are the closest black holes to Earth?

Black holes are impossible to see directly. However, astronomers can sense their presence in the way they interact with their environments. Over the past century, not only have astronomers proved that these ripples exist in space-time, but they have found dozens of them in our galaxy alone. In fact, based on the number of stars in the Milky Way, there should be tens of millions out there. The problem is, unless they are close to another star, they can be difficult to detect.

In these binary systems, a black hole can steal material from its companion star, generating X-ray light in the process, an – almost – unequivocal sign of their presence. They are not all billions of light years away from Earth, a certainly suggestive fact, but do not worry: they are really too far away to put us in any danger. It is worthwhile, however, to know which are these “cosmic monsters” closest to us.

A0620-00 or V616 Monocerotis

A0620-00 (also called V616 Monocerotis) is a binary system formed by a star of spectral class K and a possible black hole located in the constellation of Unicorn. This black hole occasionally releases very powerful bursts of X-rays. One of these bursts occurred in 1917 and was thanks to it that the experts discovered the system.

During an explosion in 1975, V616 Monocerotis lit up more than 100,000 times, making it the brightest X-ray source known at the time. It is about 3,500 light-years away from us, has 6.6 solar masses, its companion star is only about 40% of the mass of our Sun and continuously loses mass to “feed” its monstrous companion, whose attraction is so strong to be compressed into an ellipsoid instead of a sphere.

GRS 1124-683

The gamma-ray and X-ray source GRS 1124-683 is a system containing a possible black hole. The system is also called Nova Muscae 1991, or GRS 1124-683. It was discovered when it produced a gigantic explosion of X-rays on January 9, 1991; periodically produces bright flashes of X-rays, along with visible light and other forms of energy. In such a system, a black hole feeds on gas from the surface of a companion star. The gas forms a thin disk around the black hole, known as the accretion disk; the gas flow is quite small and slow, so the disk remains relatively cold as little gas falls into the black hole. In the case of Nova Muscae 1991, the singularity is about seven times more massive than the sun. The companion, on the other hand, is three-quarters more massive than our star, colder and with a total brightness of only a third.

Its outer layers were most likely wiped out by the explosion of a supernova that gave rise to the black hole. The two celestial bodies orbit each other every 10.4 hours at a distance of about 3.2 million km. During the explosion of January 20-21, 1991, which led to the discovery of the system, the radiation was produced by the annihilation of the positron.

Cygnus X-1

We are talking about one of the closest known black holes to Earth, which is located in the Cygnus X-1 system. The black hole was revealed to astronomers while stealing material from the blue supergiant star HDE 226868. Scientists suspect that Cygnus X-1 originated from a star 40 times the mass of the Sun.. Probably, at the time of its demise, the star directly collapsed forming a black hole – about 5 million years ago – about the same time that the first mammoths appear in the fossil record on Earth.

It is 6,000 light years away from us and is 14.8 times the mass of our Sun. Cygnus’ companion star X-1 is a blue supergiant variable star that orbits every 5.6 days at just one fifth of the Sun-Earth distance. Cygnus X-1 was the object in 1974’s a bet between physicists Stephen Hawking and Kip Thorne. Hawking bet that the source did not originate from a black hole. However, the British physicist decided to give up when, starting from 1990, the observational data reinforced the hypothesis of the existence of the black hole, today largely confirmed.

V404 Cygni

In 2015, NASA’s Swift X-ray Space Telescope captured echoes of “light” during an eruption of X-rays that reflected off the dust rings surrounding the system. In 2019, scientists reported an oscillation in giant jets of particles fired from the black hole at the center of the V404 Cygni system. Experts think the swing may have been caused by the black hole that deforms space-time.

The binary system of the black hole V404 Cygni, in fact, occasionally explodes like a nova. It is 7,800 light-years away, has about 9 times the mass of the Sun and has as its companion one of the first giant stars K, 70% more massive than our Sun with a diameter six times larger. V404 Cygni is a microquasar, they are named after these other celestial objects because they have some common characteristics: strong and variable radio emissions, often seen as radio jets, and an accretion disk surrounding a black hole.

HR 6819, the closest black hole to Earth

Astronomers have recently identified the closest black hole to Earth ever observed before. The cosmic monster has only now been found as it is very small and very peaceful. However, something has deceived its “camouflage”. The black hole is located in a triple star system, with two stars visible from Earth to the naked eye. Previously it was thought to be a binary system. When the astronomers looked at the system, they quickly found something wrong: the orbits of those two stars seemed to be dragged sideways. Other follow-up observations later found that one of the stars, with a mass estimated to be between 5 and 7 times the mass of the Sun, orbits a system’s center of gravity every 40 days. When analyzed, these orbits suggested the presence of three objects, not two. Since the third object was invisible, it was not difficult to understand what it was. An invisible object with a mass at least four times that of the Sun can only be a black hole. Therefore, this system contains the closest black hole to Earth that we know of: it is located at just over 1,000 light years away.