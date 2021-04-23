What are the environmental benefits of having an electric car?

- Advertisement -

The path to electrification of automobiles is more than clear. In recent months, we have seen many companies enter this market, with a view to developing their own electric vehicles. These cars are known to contribute positively to our ecosystem, but beyond supplying fossil fuels, what are the environmental benefits they offer?

Before answering that question, let’s imagine a traditional car. What is the first thing that comes to your mind? Possibly they are images of carbon dioxide emissions, queues of cars in combustion stations … or annoying noises. Obviously, not very environmentally friendly factors. On the contrary, with the arrival of electric vehicles this is changing. Let’s explore some of the pros they offer us.

Zero greenhouse gas emissions

Unlike fossil fuel cars, electric vehicles do not emit greenhouse gases, that is, they are not enemies of the environment. Therefore, they contribute to the sustainability of the Earth’s atmosphere.

Consequently, they favor the quality of the air we breathe. In this case, not only the Earth benefits, we also do. That is why many countries are adopting this type of driving. For sample, we have China. This region drives the development of electric cars for two main reasons: to become independent from oil and to contribute zero carbon.

Use of renewable sources

Previously we commented that electric cars do not emit polluting gases. This is because they are naturally charged with electricity. This can be generated by renewable sources. Consequently, the impact on the environment is less compared to traditional sources.

Even if energy from traditional energy sources were used, the impact on the environment is still less. The use of a liter of oil to generate electrical energy has more value than a liter of gasoline used directly in a combustion vehicle.

Decrease in noise pollution

Another great advantage of electric cars is that they are extremely quiet. Therefore, they become an excellent tool to reduce noise pollution levels. In fact, human-produced noise pollution has been shown to negatively impact animals, which has a vital role in pollination and seed dispersal.

As is well known, pollination is essential for the production of seeds and fruits. Which means that it is a vital process for the maintenance of life. As you can see, it is a very delicate subject, where electric cars come to play a primary role.

Use of recyclable materials

Some automakers use recyclable materials to build the odd component in electric cars. These can be seats, doors, and dashboards.

To exemplify this case, we take the case raised by Admiral. The website points out that a quarter of the electric i3 “is made of recycled plastics and renewable materials, while 95% of the car can be recycled.” This means that once the car reaches its useful life, they can still be used. Of course, in the manufacture of other products.

As you can see, an electric car is synonymous with efficient technology. In addition, to represent a means to reach zero carbon and guarantee the sustainability of our planet.

