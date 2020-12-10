What are the reasons behind the antitrust lawsuit against Facebook?

Facebook could Being forced to get rid of the Instagram and WhatsApp platforms in case of losing lawsuits for monopolistic practices.

The tech giant will face not one, but two big demands. One filed by the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and another by a group of prosecutors from 48 states in the country. In this regard, Facebook has stated the following:

“After having approved our acquisitions years ago, now the government wants a second try; without caring the impact that a precedent. This is how it would be for the entire business community or for the people who choose to use our products every day ”.

What are the reasons driving the lawsuits against Facebook?

Zuckerberg’s company is singled out for abusing its technological might to undermine competition. The plaintiffs allege that Facebook has been exercising its monopoly for years at the expense of users and through business practices “that violate the free exercise of competition.”

In addition to this, they have stated that Facebook is characterized by buying rival companies before they can become strong competition. The FTC and prosecutors targeted Instagram and WhatsApp, firms acquired by Zuckerberg in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

Likewise, the FTC and prosecutors have expressed that Facebook violates the privacy of its users, who view with great concern the scope that this company has in our lives. That is why they consider that “it is of crucial importance that they block this predatory acquisition of companies and that confidence in the market is restored.”

What would it mean for Facebook to lose the antitrust lawsuits?

As we already mentioned, if the lawsuits were lost, Facebook would be forced to get rid of two of its most important firms: Instagram and WhatsApp. These should become independent companies.

As is well known, these platforms are one of the most used by the 2.0 community. Every day millions of people upload stories, reels or simply download the WhatsApp messaging service for personal or business purposes.

It is clear that we are facing very popular platforms among us. Thanks to this, Facebook has been catapulted by enzymes of other companies such as Telegram or Snapchat, for example.

According to information published in The Verge on this issue, for Zuckerberg these lawsuits represent an “existential threat”, that is, they could end his presence on the web. But do you really think that is so?

In addition, the litigants are demanding that Facebook set limits when making future acquisitions. Specifically that “any purchase of more than ten million dollars must be notified and approved by the authorities.” It really sounds limiting for Zuckerberg’s company and the way it has been handled.

But how can Facebook lose Instagram and WhatsApp?

This is a complicated lawsuit that will not see results overnight. In fact, Zuckerberg has said it is “a process that could take years to fully play out.”

Seth Bloom, an expert on the subject, commented that the lawsuit against Google is “significantly weaker” than the one against Google. He emphasizes that Facebook has been with these firms for more than six years and that it is difficult for a court to reverse a process like this.

For her part, Jennifer Newsteada, a Facebook lawyer, said that “antitrust laws do not exist to punish successful companies.” He stressed that the Instagram and WhatsApp platforms are successful thanks to the investments and work of Facebook.

However, if the FTC and the prosecutors of the 46 US states manage to demonstrate that their allegations are founded, Facebook would lose the lawsuits and therefore their signatures.

Zuckerberg’s company has a way to defend itself, but it is clear that it is not easy, after all Democrats and Republicans have united under the same objective: to get Facebook to get rid of Instagram and WhatsApp.

.