What are the top ten summer colleges in the country?

Five of the top ten colleges in 2019 are in the Connemara Gaeltacht

New information is available on which summer colleges attract students the most and state support accordingly.

According to an analysis by Tuairisc.ie of the new figures from Roinn na Gaeltachta, Irish language colleges in the Galway Gaeltacht attracted 12,660 of the 27,032 people who attended the colleges in 2019. About the € 4.36 million paid Roinn na Gaeltachta with the housewives who provided accommodation for the colleges in 2019, € 2.48 million, or 57%, went to the housewives of colleges in Galway.

The Connemara Gaeltacht has five of the ten most successful colleges in the country.

The Donegal Gaeltacht, the second largest Gaeltacht area to attract students in 2019. € 804,000 was paid to Donegal housewives and 5,445 people who attended college courses there last year.

While Kerry was well behind in third place with 3,512 people and € 492,000, Coláistí Chorca Dhuibhne is in first place on the list of the ten most popular colleges in 2019.

The ten largest colleges in the country

Colleges Family Payments / Pressures 2019 Number of Scholars 2019 Corca Dhuibhne Colleges € 458,635.00 3,312 Lurgan Colleges, Indreabhán € 425,370.00 2,065 Water Colleges, Water College, Helen ‘s Harbor € 208,725.00 1,955 Chamuis Colleges € 349,099.00 1,675 Ringsend College, Waterford * € 125,720.00 1,258 St. Brigid’s College, Rann na Feirste € 150,410.00 1,102 Achill College, Achill € 109,800.00 1,059 St. Joseph’s College, Carna € 149,950.00 866 Coláiste na nOileán, Deer Country € 127,010.00 850 Ciaran College,

An Cheathrú Rua € 164,200.00 849 Total € 2,104,719.00 14,142 * Hostel or residential college

3,328 people attended the courses of Coláistí Chorca Dhuibhne in 2019 and the Department of the Gaeltacht paid € 477,000 to the housewives of Comharchumann Chorca Dhuibhne, which owns the colleges in the west of Dingle.

Coláistí Chorca Dhuibhne consists of a total of six summer colleges, the only ones that run summer courses in the Kerry Gaeltacht.

Of these six colleges, Ballyferriter had the highest number of students – 869.

In addition, the figures for Colleges of Corca Dhuibhne include 393 student teachers from Hibernia and 83 students from UCC.

County Family Payments / Pressures 2019 Number of Scholars 2019 Galway € 2,479,635.00 12,660 Donegal € 804,586.00 5,445 Kerry € 492,800.00 3,512 Mayo € 355,485.00 3,278 Waterford € 125,720.00 1,258 Cork € 59,270.00 622 The month € 44,600.00 257 Total € 4,362,096.00 27,032

In terms of privately owned colleges, Coláiste Lurgan in Indreabhán in Connemara is the most successful college in the country in terms of the number of students it attracts.

2,065 young people attended Coláiste Lurgan summer courses in 2019 and € 425,000 was received by housewives who provide accommodation for students at that college.

Third in the list of the top ten most attended colleges in 2019 is Water College in Mayo.

1,955 students attended Coláiste Uisce and the college’s accommodation staff received € 208,000 from Roinn na Gaeltachta last year.

Coláiste Chamuis was the fourth most successful college in the country in terms of student numbers in 2019. Coláiste Chamuis’ four centers were attended by 1,675 in 2019 and housewives received € 349,000.

The Connemara Gaeltacht has half of the ten most successful summer colleges in terms of student numbers in 2019.

The other three colleges in Connemara on the list are Coláiste Sheosaimh in Carna in eighth place, Coláiste Tír an Fhia in the islands area in ninth place and Coláiste Chiaráin in An Cheathrú Rua in tenth place.

Two colleges in Mayo are among the top ten most popular colleges, Coláiste Uisce and Coláiste Acla.

Only one college in Donegal is among the top ten most attended colleges in 2019, Coláiste Bhríde in Rann na Feirste. Coláiste Bhríde is in sixth place with 1,102 students and the housewives of the college received € 150,000.

There are two hostels or residential colleges on the list, Ringsend College in Waterford and Water College in Mayo.

While the 27,000 people mentioned in the new figures are school students who have attended summer colleges, they are female almost 2,000 with other courses for pupils and students.

Under the Learners’ Scheme, the Department of the Gaeltacht pays € 10 per student per day to Gaeltacht housewives and men who provide accommodation for the summer colleges.

€ 4.73 per student was paid to Gaeltacht summer colleges and housewives as compensation for the cancellation of this year ‘s courses.

It has been decided to pay housewives € 4 per pupil per night this year, compared to the € 10 that the Department normally pays them when they have students.

Under the “one-off” fund it was agreed to pay € 3.1 million to the authorities of the 42 summer colleges “to enable them to refund fees / deposit to parents” and € 1.6m was provided to the 700 Gaeltacht families who provide accommodation for the students.

Said Roinn na Gaeltachta that the compensation was being paid “to ensure the continued viability of the sector”.

Family Payments / Pressures 2019 Number of Scholars 2019 Galway Lurgan College, Inverin € 425,370.00 2,065 Spleodar, Carnmore Road, Oranmore € 397,830.00 1,944 Coláiste Chamuis € 349,099.00 1,675 Acadamh na hOllscolaíochta Gaeilge € 174,422.00 898 St. Joseph’s College, Carna € 149,950.00 866 Coláiste na nOileán, Deer Country € 127,010.00 850 Ciaran College, An Cheathrú Rua € 164,200.00 849 Columba College, An Cheathrú Rua € 115,890.00 845 Connacht College, An Spidéal € 115,950.00 649 St. Enda’s College, An Spidéal € 51,730.00 492 Ó Cadhain College, Minna, Inverin € 87,340.00 435 St. Laichtín’s College, Inis Oírr, Aran € 70,280.00 374 Deer College, Ros Muc € 65,010.00 353 O Direáin College, Inis Mór, Aran € 45,220.00 215 Irish College, Inis Meáin, Árainn € 9,660.00 55 Garumna College, Lettermore € 2,670.00 34 Coláiste Neasáin, Inis Oírr, Árainn € 4,650.00 31 Post-Primary Schools on the Aran Islands € 123,363.00 30 Total € 2,479,635.00 12,660

Family Payments / Pressures 2019 Number of Scholars 2019 Donegal St. Brigid’s College, Rann na Feirste € 150,410.00 1,102 Arranmore College, Arranmore Island € 146,790.00 700 Newry Lake College, Anagaire € 119,840.00 664 Machaire Rabhartaigh College, Gortahork € 107,400.00 563 Cú Chulainn College, Gaoth Dobhair € 47,840.00 502 Rose College, Anagaire € 19,000.00 498 Acadamh na hOllscoileachta Gaeilge € 71,976.00 451 Pearse College, Dunlewey € 62,300.00 449 Aoidh Mhic Bhricne College, Teelin, Carrick € 19,660.00 212 Buninver College, Derrybeg € 29,610.00 139 Coláiste na bhFiann, Gaoth Dobhair € 22,200.00 111 Chara College, Kilcar € 7,560.00 54 Total € 804,586.00 5,445

Family Payments / Pressures 2019 Number of Scholars 2019 Kerry Corca Dhuibhne Colleges € 458,635.00 3,312 ERASMUS Gaeltachta, University of Cork, Dingle Colleges € 18,445.00 16 Brandon, Ballybunion * € 15,720.00 184 Total € 492,800.00 3,512

Family Payments / Pressures 2019 Number of Scholars 2019 Mayo Water College, Helen’s Bay * € 98,525.00 1,195 Achill College, Achill € 109,800.00 1,059 Water College, Aughleam € 110,200.00 760 Mayo College, Ceathrú Thaidhg € 36,960.00 264 Total € 355,485.00 3,278 Cork Munster College, Ballygawrie * € 31,170.00 319 Glanmire Summer College * € 10,020.00 171 Cape Clear Community College, Skibbereen € 18,080.00 132 Total € 59,270.00 622 Waterford Ringsend College, Waterford * € 125,720.00 1,258 Total € 125,720.00 1,258 The month Coláiste na bhFiann, Rath Cairn € 44,600.00 257 Total € 44,600.00 257

Tables with Tuairisc.ie based on information from the Department of the Gaeltacht