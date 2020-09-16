Latest news

What are the top ten summer colleges in the country?

By Brian Adam
0
9
What are the top ten summer colleges in the country?
What Are The Top Ten Summer Colleges In The Country?

Must Read

Android

Realme Narzo 20: its first leaks point to a huge battery and processor improvements

Brian Adam - 0
Narzo is a new series from Realme for its mid-range phones, of which we already know the Narzo 10 and 10A. ...
Read more
Tech News

Mourning at home Bill Gates: the father of the Microsoft founder died at 94

Brian Adam - 0
Mourning for former Microsoft CEO and philanthropist Bill Gates. IS' passed away at age 94 in Seattle Bill Gates Sr., father of the...
Read more
Tech News

Huawei patents new technology to recharge devices remotely

Brian Adam - 0
According to what was reported by PocketNow and what was published on the YouTube channel Huawei USA, Huawei would be working on a new...
Read more
Tech News

Thales Alenia Space joins the fight against dangerous asteroids

Brian Adam - 0
The HERA mission, of the European Space Agency, is part of a broader international project for planetary defense from possible space threats, such as...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Five of the top ten colleges in 2019 are in the Connemara Gaeltacht

What are the top ten summer colleges in the country?

New information is available on which summer colleges attract students the most and state support accordingly.

According to an analysis by Tuairisc.ie of the new figures from Roinn na Gaeltachta, Irish language colleges in the Galway Gaeltacht attracted 12,660 of the 27,032 people who attended the colleges in 2019. About the € 4.36 million paid Roinn na Gaeltachta with the housewives who provided accommodation for the colleges in 2019, € 2.48 million, or 57%, went to the housewives of colleges in Galway.

The Connemara Gaeltacht has five of the ten most successful colleges in the country.

The Donegal Gaeltacht, the second largest Gaeltacht area to attract students in 2019. € 804,000 was paid to Donegal housewives and 5,445 people who attended college courses there last year.

While Kerry was well behind in third place with 3,512 people and € 492,000, Coláistí Chorca Dhuibhne is in first place on the list of the ten most popular colleges in 2019.

The ten largest colleges in the country

Colleges Family Payments / Pressures 2019 Number of Scholars 2019
Corca Dhuibhne Colleges € 458,635.00 3,312
Lurgan Colleges, Indreabhán € 425,370.00 2,065
Water Colleges, Water College, Helen ‘s Harbor € 208,725.00 1,955
Chamuis Colleges € 349,099.00 1,675
Ringsend College, Waterford * € 125,720.00 1,258
St. Brigid’s College, Rann na Feirste € 150,410.00 1,102
Achill College, Achill € 109,800.00 1,059
St. Joseph’s College, Carna € 149,950.00 866
Coláiste na nOileán, Deer Country € 127,010.00 850
Ciaran College,
An Cheathrú Rua		 € 164,200.00 849
Total € 2,104,719.00 14,142
* Hostel or residential college

3,328 people attended the courses of Coláistí Chorca Dhuibhne in 2019 and the Department of the Gaeltacht paid € 477,000 to the housewives of Comharchumann Chorca Dhuibhne, which owns the colleges in the west of Dingle.

Coláistí Chorca Dhuibhne consists of a total of six summer colleges, the only ones that run summer courses in the Kerry Gaeltacht.

Of these six colleges, Ballyferriter had the highest number of students – 869.

In addition, the figures for Colleges of Corca Dhuibhne include 393 student teachers from Hibernia and 83 students from UCC.

County Family Payments / Pressures 2019 Number of Scholars 2019
Galway € 2,479,635.00 12,660
Donegal € 804,586.00 5,445
Kerry € 492,800.00 3,512
Mayo € 355,485.00 3,278
Waterford € 125,720.00 1,258
Cork € 59,270.00 622
The month € 44,600.00 257
Total € 4,362,096.00 27,032

In terms of privately owned colleges, Coláiste Lurgan in Indreabhán in Connemara is the most successful college in the country in terms of the number of students it attracts.

2,065 young people attended Coláiste Lurgan summer courses in 2019 and € 425,000 was received by housewives who provide accommodation for students at that college.

Third in the list of the top ten most attended colleges in 2019 is Water College in Mayo.

1,955 students attended Coláiste Uisce and the college’s accommodation staff received € 208,000 from Roinn na Gaeltachta last year.

Coláiste Chamuis was the fourth most successful college in the country in terms of student numbers in 2019. Coláiste Chamuis’ four centers were attended by 1,675 in 2019 and housewives received € 349,000.

The Connemara Gaeltacht has half of the ten most successful summer colleges in terms of student numbers in 2019.

The other three colleges in Connemara on the list are Coláiste Sheosaimh in Carna in eighth place, Coláiste Tír an Fhia in the islands area in ninth place and Coláiste Chiaráin in An Cheathrú Rua in tenth place.

Two colleges in Mayo are among the top ten most popular colleges, Coláiste Uisce and Coláiste Acla.

Only one college in Donegal is among the top ten most attended colleges in 2019, Coláiste Bhríde in Rann na Feirste. Coláiste Bhríde is in sixth place with 1,102 students and the housewives of the college received € 150,000.

There are two hostels or residential colleges on the list, Ringsend College in Waterford and Water College in Mayo.

While the 27,000 people mentioned in the new figures are school students who have attended summer colleges, they are female almost 2,000 with other courses for pupils and students.

Under the Learners’ Scheme, the Department of the Gaeltacht pays € 10 per student per day to Gaeltacht housewives and men who provide accommodation for the summer colleges.

€ 4.73 per student was paid to Gaeltacht summer colleges and housewives as compensation for the cancellation of this year ‘s courses.

It has been decided to pay housewives € 4 per pupil per night this year, compared to the € 10 that the Department normally pays them when they have students.

Under the “one-off” fund it was agreed to pay € 3.1 million to the authorities of the 42 summer colleges “to enable them to refund fees / deposit to parents” and € 1.6m was provided to the 700 Gaeltacht families who provide accommodation for the students.

Said Roinn na Gaeltachta that the compensation was being paid “to ensure the continued viability of the sector”.

Family Payments / Pressures 2019 Number of Scholars 2019
Galway
Lurgan College, Inverin € 425,370.00 2,065
Spleodar, Carnmore Road, Oranmore € 397,830.00 1,944
Coláiste Chamuis € 349,099.00 1,675
Acadamh na hOllscolaíochta Gaeilge € 174,422.00 898
St. Joseph’s College, Carna € 149,950.00 866
Coláiste na nOileán, Deer Country € 127,010.00 850
Ciaran College, An Cheathrú Rua € 164,200.00 849
Columba College, An Cheathrú Rua € 115,890.00 845
Connacht College, An Spidéal € 115,950.00 649
St. Enda’s College, An Spidéal € 51,730.00 492
Ó Cadhain College, Minna, Inverin € 87,340.00 435
St. Laichtín’s College, Inis Oírr, Aran € 70,280.00 374
Deer College, Ros Muc € 65,010.00 353
O Direáin College, Inis Mór, Aran € 45,220.00 215
Irish College, Inis Meáin, Árainn € 9,660.00 55
Garumna College, Lettermore € 2,670.00 34
Coláiste Neasáin, Inis Oírr, Árainn € 4,650.00 31
Post-Primary Schools on the Aran Islands € 123,363.00 30
Total € 2,479,635.00 12,660
Family Payments / Pressures 2019 Number of Scholars 2019
Donegal
St. Brigid’s College, Rann na Feirste € 150,410.00 1,102
Arranmore College, Arranmore Island € 146,790.00 700
Newry Lake College, Anagaire € 119,840.00 664
Machaire Rabhartaigh College, Gortahork € 107,400.00 563
Cú Chulainn College, Gaoth Dobhair € 47,840.00 502
Rose College, Anagaire € 19,000.00 498
Acadamh na hOllscoileachta Gaeilge € 71,976.00 451
Pearse College, Dunlewey € 62,300.00 449
Aoidh Mhic Bhricne College, Teelin, Carrick € 19,660.00 212
Buninver College, Derrybeg € 29,610.00 139
Coláiste na bhFiann, Gaoth Dobhair € 22,200.00 111
Chara College, Kilcar € 7,560.00 54
Total € 804,586.00 5,445
Family Payments / Pressures 2019 Number of Scholars 2019
Kerry
Corca Dhuibhne Colleges € 458,635.00 3,312
ERASMUS Gaeltachta, University of Cork, Dingle Colleges € 18,445.00 16
Brandon, Ballybunion * € 15,720.00 184
Total € 492,800.00 3,512
Family Payments / Pressures 2019 Number of Scholars 2019
Mayo
Water College, Helen’s Bay * € 98,525.00 1,195
Achill College, Achill € 109,800.00 1,059
Water College, Aughleam € 110,200.00 760
Mayo College, Ceathrú Thaidhg € 36,960.00 264
Total € 355,485.00 3,278
Cork
Munster College, Ballygawrie * € 31,170.00 319
Glanmire Summer College * € 10,020.00 171
Cape Clear Community College, Skibbereen € 18,080.00 132
Total € 59,270.00 622
Waterford
Ringsend College, Waterford * € 125,720.00 1,258
Total € 125,720.00 1,258
The month
Coláiste na bhFiann, Rath Cairn € 44,600.00 257
Total € 44,600.00 257

Tables with Tuairisc.ie based on information from the Department of the Gaeltacht

Related Articles

Latest news

TikTok-Oracle deal still leaves room for surprises

Brian Adam - 0
There are more twists in the story, despite the collaboration agreement between the social network of videos TikTok and Oracle. Chinese owner...
Read more
Corona Virus

The Fiat-PSA agreement loses ambition but also uncertainty

Brian Adam - 0
The marriageable couple Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Peugeot maker PSA can finally walk down the aisle. The Jeep maker has agreed...
Read more
Android

‘Todo’ is a free task manager where design and simplicity prevail

Brian Adam - 0
There are currently a large number of applications on Android to create to-do lists and not get confused when completing projects both in our...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©