What are those green and orange dots that iOS 14 shows on your iPhone?

As you know, from day one Apple has focused many of the changes coming to iOS 14 on the privacy side, for keeping users permanently informed of what the apps we have installed on our device are trying to do: whether to check the clipboard, whether to know our location, etc. The idea is that we are the ones who, as the days go by, close the tap on permissions and access to certain components that, on many occasions, apps do not need to offer a quality service.

With that in mind, in Cupertino they have thought that it would be a good idea to carry out constant prompts when an application wants to access a critical component for the privacy of our smartphone, so that if a developer wants to take the liberty of gossiping about something, we can catch him red-handed. And hence those new orange and green dots that appear in the upper right, right next to the mobile coverage indicator.

Orange or green, the options

So from the moment you install iOS 14 on your mobile, you are going to check how one of these two points appear (or both at the same time) that can only be colored orange or green. The first is the one that is responsible for alerting us that an application is using the microphone, so you are listening to everything we say. You will become familiar with it in the calls that you are going to receive, which is when it appears mostly, as well as in all the occasions in which that app you are using needs it.

New iOS 14 privacy alerts.

This indicator is perfect to prevent that urban legend that states that mobile phones listen to us at all hours and that is why some companies they know many of the things that we like, think or do. Be that as it may, and trusting the effectiveness of this orange point, every time you see it active, if you are not talking on the phone, find out why. It could be a serious problem.

If instead of orange, the point that appears is green, it means that an application is using the camera, which under certain circumstances could be very dangerous. In this way, and at a glance, you will know if someone is trying to monitor or know something about us through the rear or front sensors. In that case, as in the previous one, it would be necessary to find which app is the one that is taking too much trust with our iPhone.