What can be more premium than luxury? The experiences

What if the real luxury was to have space? ” So ran an old Renault marketing campaign. That concept may have resonated with young people and low-income people crammed into small apartments during the wave of lockdowns. For the next generation of high-end consumers, luxury could take on a new meaning beyond Gucci handbags and Cartier watches.

In Future Luxe: What’s Ahead for the Business of Luxury (Figure 1 Publishing), Erwan Rambourg, an HSBC analyst who previously worked with Dior and Cartier, predicts a reassuringly large future. and brilliant for tycoons like Bernard Arnault of LVMH and François-Henri Pinault, Kering’s boss, who writes the book’s foreword.

Despite the Covid shock, luxury brands are facing a decade of relentless growth, which will be driven primarily by a growing army of first-time buyers, mostly women and Chinese, who have yet to experience the joy of shelling out. $ 2,000 for a Fendi bag and showing it off to your friends, explains the author. Global sales of high-end personal goods have plunged because of the virus, but will rebound to perhaps 330 billion euros by 2025, Bain predicts.

All this is fine. But the most striking elements of the text refer to the imminent challenges. The restrictions and lockdowns by Covid have increased the value of wellness and experience in the eyes of consumers. What’s the use of a $ 1,500 pair of Christian Louboutin leather boots if there’s no party or club to attend? The crisis has revealed that breathing fresh air and living healthy are luxuries in themselves.

Meanwhile, companies outside the traditional realm of luxury, from Puma to Pernod Ricard, are striving to improve their margins by raising their everyday products and services to the level of pleasures, a trend known as premiumization. “The problem that traditional luxury brands will face is that the next generation of consumers will divert their spending from mainstream categories, such as watches or handbags,” says Rambourg.

See Starbucks. After making money selling watered down coffee to the masses, he has peppered chic roasteries with trendy cities like Milan and Shanghai. These dazzling hangouts create the illusion that an everyday activity like drinking coffee is a privilege worth investing time and money, explains the author. They also raise the overall value of the Seattle giant’s brand.

A similar principle applies to the exclusive Soho House membership club, cited in the book. Your restaurants, rooftop pools and bars may be closed or have reduced activity. But they were attracting a growing crowd of young and creative. Like the maker of Birkin bags, Hermès, Soho House puts potential members on waiting lists, creating a sense of exclusivity. Investors appear to validate the author’s confidence: The club attracted a $ 2 billion valuation in a funding round in June, the same as before the pandemic.

Rambourg argues convincingly that Prada or Moncler are still on a roll because their sales are largely based on buyers purchasing their first and only high-end bag or expensive quilted winter jacket. But once luxury becomes a repeat-buying business, he warns, consumers will start diverting their spending toward unique, cutting-edge experiences, services or products.

The list of possible extensions to the concept of luxury is long. Hotels, high-end restaurants and luxury cars are already part of a more general market with a value of 1.3 trillion euros. The figure does not include some new and rapidly growing premium leisure activities, such as online learning or even recreational cannabis.

Today’s great players have not stood still. The undisputed leader in the sector, LVMH, bought the high-end hotel company Belmond in 2018, for 3 billion dollars including debt. It may seem inopportune viewed through the lens of Covid, but by exploiting the world of experiences, Arnault moves in the direction pointed out by Rambourg. Once the virus subsides, travelers will be more eager to discover the world, and in style: “Luxury will have less to do with ostentation and more to do with feeling content,” writes the author.

Not all groups have the resources or creativity to step out of their comfort zone. Single-brand companies such as Italian shoe and leather bag firm Salvatore Ferragamo, Brunello Cucinelli, which specializes in cashmere, or Burberry, a gabardine, are probably too small to compete beyond their current scopes. They can end up succumbing to bigger rivals. Few brands beyond Chanel, Rolex and Hermes will remain independent, predicts Rambourg.

That being said, diversification cannot go on forever. Only LVMH seems to have successfully dived into a myriad of segments traditionally associated with exclusivity and good taste.

As the definition of what constitutes luxury and status changes, keeping up with new trends will inevitably be much more difficult. If Rambourg is right, luxury will be more about what you do than what you own.

