What can we expect from Apple’s M1 chip in 2021?

Throughout 2020 Apple has presented us with a variety of products and services. Among them iOS, MacOS, Apple One, Apple Watch, iPhone, MacBook, among others. One more novel than another. However, the boom has been the M1 chip, its silicon processor.

So far the Apple M1 chip has met the specifications outlined by the Cupertino company. This offers power, performance, and also prevents equipment from emitting annoying noises and overheating. But what can we expect from this chip in 2021?

Information recently leaked indicating that Apple is working on an improved version of the M1 chip. Specifically in a 32-core processor that claims to outperform all Intel computers.

If these comments are true, those of Cupertino could present us by the end of 2021 or mid-2022 renewed laptops and new iMac.

Apple has little share in the computer market, however, thanks to the M1 chip, they are teams that are waiting.

Now, if we talk about comfort, things change a bit. Some may want the performance and power that the M1 offers in portable devices, but much more comfortable. You’re probably thinking that’s what the MacMini is for, but we’re actually talking about tablets.

Is there a possibility that Apple includes the M1 chip in tablets?

They imagine tablets whose operating system is MacOS. It is something that could be possible with the M1 chip. After all, native iPhone and iPad apps can run on this new Apple operating system.

Beyond that, we would need tablets that are lightweight, do not overheat and also offer higher performance. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes from ZDNet comments that we are close to it, and for example we should only look at “the performance and battery life of the MacBook Air M1.” It emphasizes that these laptops work without a fan and that their platform could be adapted to a tablet.

“The power is there, battery life, thermal management. The whole package is thin and light. It all makes sense, ”says Adrian Kingsley-Hughes. We agree with him, who doesn’t want the power of a Mac in a tablet?

