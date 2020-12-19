What can you do on social media with 1 GB of data?

- Advertisement -

Mobile data is used to upload and download information from the Internet from a mobile phone or any other connected mobile device. Depending on what you connect to the Internet from your mobile and your consumption habits, you will need to have more or less megabytes of data in your rate.

The social networks that consume the most data are YouTube and Instagram, since their visual content requires a greater use of data

Mobile phone operators offer rates with a large amount of data, since since the appearance of 3G, 4G and the recent 5G, devices remain permanently connected to the Internet and data use has grown considerably. The minimum of mobile data that they usually include in their rates is one GB. In this sense, one of the most common questions among users is usually: What can you do on the Internet with 1 GB of data?

Here we are going to explain what you could do with a GB of data in each of the main social networks. So maybe you can do the math and determine how many Gigas you will need per month:

-WhatsApp: The Facebook-owned messaging app uses very little data, making it possible to send up to 1.5 million text messages with 1GB of data. Of course, in the case of images and videos, the expense will be higher.

-Youtube: Whether it is used to watch streaming content or to entertain the little ones with cartoons when you are away from home, the Google video platform is one of the tools that consumes the most data, which means that with 1 GB it is possible watch about 68 videos of 5 minutes each, about 310 minutes of videos in total.

-Facebook: With 1 GB of data it is possible to browse Facebook for 10 hours, as long as no video or image is activated or you want to play any of the games on the platform. In the case of Facebook videos, consumption is approximately 160 MB of data for each hour of visiting.

-Instagram: Facebook’s visual network consumes between 1 and 2 MB of data for every five photos. On the other hand, live shows, videos and reels have a consumption of 10 MB per minute.

-Netflix: To watch streaming videos on Netflix it will be necessary to have more than 1 GB of data, since every hour of video consumption in SD quality consumes 0.7 GB of data.

-Twitter: With 1 GB of data it is possible to read and write up to 9,730 tweets, as long as they do not contain high-quality videos or images.

-Snapchat: The ghost platform has a consumption similar to that of Instagram, sometimes exceeding 0.25 GB per hour.

