What data do your iPhone apps collect about you? Check it out before installing

Apple since its last update, has launched a new information system in its application store that It forces developers to detail not only all the usage data they collect from users, but also what they do with it.

No more playing with users without them knowing

The applications most affected by this measure will be those focused on collecting data for advertising. Facebook, and other applications focused on the sale of advertising to third parties, They are only concerned with knowing who we are and what we do, or where we live when that is surely the least relevant of what they can get from us.

Now, for a few years now, users are beginning to realize the problem of not adequately protecting their privacy on the internet and how it is possible to alter a society through this.

How to see all the data collected by your apps

It is possible to consult a section within each application of the official store in which they explain what data is collected by the apps in the App Store. To view this information it is necessary to download iOS 14.3, the latest version of the iPhone operating system.

If we take as an example an app used by the majority of users such as Facebook, we will understand it quickly, and surely the first measure you will take is to completely eliminate it from your device.

By selecting Facebook you can navigate through its description until you reach that section of “App privacy”, there they inform us of two large groups of licenses that are taken:

The data they use to track us and by other

The data that is linked to us (third party advertising, developer marketing, data analysis, product customization, etc.).

But If you really want to be scared, touch at the top right, under “See detailed information”.

Information that, let us remember, allows it to be one of the leading companies in the segmented sale of advertising because has perfectly identified who each and every one of its billions of users are all over the planet.

In this way, through icons and short phrases, the user will know how they collect and use data such as location, browsing history or contacts. Aware of this information, the user can make an informed decision and already decide whether to download the application.

Some apps are harmed and others benefit

In the case of Facebook you can see that It practically watches over everything we do, whether on or off Facebook. The privacy list is endless and gives us an idea of ​​everything we are giving to Facebook, in this case, to make the job easier when it comes to selling perfectly targeted advertising to each user.

There are other apps, for example the professional photography app “Halide” that, on the contrary, hardly collects information about its users, only what is essential for the proper functioning of its application.