What devices have skyrocketed your sales during the Covid-19 pandemic?

The pandemic that struck last March returns to the charge, with a second wave that threatens Christmas and, therefore, a good part of the businesses that trust their income to the activity that occurs during these dates . Now, when we look into an abyss of confinements and it seems that everything is going to close there are new markets that are making their way in surprising ways, or maybe not?

The case of wearables is the evidence of how technology users have significantly changed the purpose for which they use their devices, looking at a market segment that offers an increasing number of functions related to our health: from heart rate sensors, to electrocardiograms, activity readings and recommendations as well as measurements that calibrate oxygen in the blood. The latter, one of the main clues that may indicate that there are problems with Covid-19 despite the fact that there are no obvious symptoms in the patient.

Wearables grow, a lot

It was the market analysis company Canalys that has shown how the trend of some gadgets related to mobile telephony has seen in this year 2020 surprising growth figures, which have reached 95%Both in terms of smartbands, such as smartwatch or TWS (true wireless stereo), which are wireless headphones that have been proliferating for a few years.

Wearables and TWS sales estimates. Canalys

Specifically In 2020, the company responsible for the study expects it to close with a movement of 200 million units sold all over the world and, for next year, that figure will be even higher, at 350. The reasons are clear, and from the firm they reveal that the interest “of consumers for health and well-being has increased significantly during the pandemic, which is a great opportunity for devices [de marcas como] Xiaomi, Garmin, Fitbit, Huami, etc. “.

Another detail that they have detected in their analysis is that, during the pandemic, users have reserved the expense of acquiring a new smartphone and they have preferred to opt for cheaper accessories that have a clear orientation towards their health. The innovations that many of these models have undergone, including oximeters among their features, have favored the sales of brands such as Samsung, Apple, etc. and determined many buyers to make the leap to these new technologies.

Finally, the need during confinement to stay active, exercising periodically even inside our homes, They have also favored the sales of all those smartbands capable of saving training sessions as well as what is the daily summary of our activity.

