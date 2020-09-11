What did policemen measure on the beaches in 1950? The answer will amaze you!

In 1950 the Italian beaches were beaten by policemen for measure the ladies’ bikinis with the tape measure. The decision was made by Mario Scelba, Minister of the Interior of the Italian Democracy, as a matter of public decorum.

Mario Scelba occupied the post of President of the Italian Council of Ministers from 10 February 1954 to 6 July 1955, from 1969 to 1971 the post of President of the European Parliament, while he occupied the chair as Minister of the Interior from 2 February 1947 to 7 July 1953 and from 26 July 1960 to 21 February 1962.

Surely, without a doubt, one of his most discussed choices came in 1950, when the Italian beaches were “guarded” by policemen to measure the ladies’ bikinis with the tape measure. The reason? A matter of public decorum, obviously according to the Minister of the Interior of the Italian Democracy. The two-piece could only be worn if the panties were big enough, 40 centimeters.

In particular, in fact, the measurement below that number left the navel uncovered and it was considered scandalous in several countries (at the time!) such as Spain, Portugal and, of course, also in Italy. Not only in Europe: in the United States it was only granted in private contexts, such as boats. In short, certainly an “obligation” that nowadays could be punished by the law, but which was once a crime!

A demonstration that times change faster than expected (like global warming).