According to robotic technology provider Starship Technologies, robotic delivery devices have increased on college campuses. In that sense, what do people think about the increase in robots in Universities?

This company suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic has favored this market. It even highlights that delivery robots and intelligent systems “have quadrupled globally” in recent months. Especially in the delivery and logistics sectors, then, they have been used as a way to preserve social distancing and guarantee people’s health. In this regard, Ahti Heinla, co-founder and CEO of Starship Technologies expresses:

“The past year has changed the rules of the game for autonomous delivery, advancing adoption years ago. When we launched commercial delivery three years ago, we didn’t expect to be where we are today. We marked the significant milestone of one million deliveries in January 2021 and have since surpassed 1.5 million deliveries. These rapid developments have also helped us scale the business, so we can offer a lower cost of delivery than any other option available. “

For some students, delivery robots have become essential

The number of sales registered by Starship is due to the great acceptance and accommodation that delivery robots have had on university campuses. This is because they are presented as an option to make people’s lives easier by saving you time going to a site to pick up an order.

“I hadn’t even heard of robot delivery before starting school and now I don’t see a future without it. I’d be perfectly happy for a robot to deliver a lot more stuff because it would save me a lot of time. Now that I am graduating, I will really miss the convenience and seeing robots on campus every day. I wish I could take one with me! ”Said Claire Sunderman, a Bowling Green State University student.

Certainly, the pandemic has hit us hard in every way. However, there are those who have known how to reinvent themselves and take advantage of opportunities. As has happened with Starship Technologies and robots delivered to universities.

