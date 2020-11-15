What do the letters that Apple chips start with mean?

Apple recently released its new M1 chip that is part of its latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini. Unlike the Intel chips that it had been using until now, this chip has been designed by the company and comes with a performance as impressive as its autonomy, which has surprised Apple itself. The “M” family of chips joins other families of Apple chips, such as the well-known “A” family that make up the brain of the iPhone and iPad. The name M1 also clearly implies that there will be an M2, an M3, and more, so it is clear that it is a long-term bet on Apple’s part. In a recent interview with The Independent, Greg ‘Joz’ Joswiak, Apple’s chief marketing officer, explained the origin of the letter ‘M’ in the chip name, as well as the letters of the A and H chip families. “M1 makes perfect sense for a Mac chip,” explains Joz. “’A’ was the beginning of Apple’s chips, and we’ve since tried to use letters that make sense: the chips for our headphones use H, so you see the trend. We are brilliant marketers like that. ” Following this logic, it is easy to imagine why the first chip with Apple’s Ultrawideband technology was baptized as U1, or why the chip that handles wireless communications (wireless) is called W1. It is not so clear in the case of the Mac security T1 chip, although the name could respond to Touch ID, since it is the chip that stores the user’s fingerprint that gives access to the computer.