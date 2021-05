Spotify original podcasts

It is still a beta version. The text is not created until the person speaks: there is really a text variant of the podcast available and wherever you click in the text, you will automatically go to that moment in the audio. Initially, this new feature will be released on exclusive Spotify originals, but the plan is to bring it to all podcasts on Spotify. That would mean that it does not only apply to English-language podcasts, but also Dutch-language ones. It will probably take a while before that is actually reality.

Although podcast makers hope that you listen to the entire podcast, it is nice to be able to immediately skip to the moment that caught your attention. Most podcasts are quite long and consist of several segments, so you may prefer to skip straight to the topic that interests you. But even if you simply prefer to read rather than listen, you can still take advantage of the information from the podcast in this way.