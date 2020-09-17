Tech NewsCar TechLatest newsSocial Networks

What does a fully electric Rolls-Royce or classic Jaguar look like? This company is making them

By Brian Adam
Classics turned electric
What Does A Fully Electric Rolls Royce Or Classic Jaguar Look

Classics turned electric

When we last heard about Lunaz Design, the british company announced that he had plans to restore classic cars but with electric power to “preserve the past by embracing the future.”

Classics turned into electric cars

The company’s founder, David Lorenz, said the mission is “to make the most beautiful cars in history a relevant proposition.” He added that his inspiration was his daughter, Luna, because when she reached the driving age, he wants her to be able to drive what could be called “Clean classics”.

At the time, the firm was converting a Rolls-Royce Phantom V from 1961, a Jaguar XK120 1953 and a Rolls-Royce Cloud from 1956 to show his capabilities.

Rolls-Royce Phantom V
Rolls-Royce Phantom V Luna Design

Now, Lunaz is back with the news that a production has begun that will restore up to 30 Rolls-Royce Phantoms and Silver Clouds carsbut it’ll put them back on the road as electric vehicles.

“The time is right for an electric Rolls-Royce”Lorenz quotes in the company’s announcement. “We respond to the need to unite the beautiful classic design with the usability, reliability and sustainability of an electric powertrain. More than ever we are meeting the demand for clean air from the most beautiful and luxurious cars in history. We are proud to do so. a classic Rolls-Royce relevant to a new generation. ”

Prices start at £ 350,000 ($ 463,000) for a Silver Cloud and £ 500,000 ($ 661,000) for a Phantom, and Lunaz adds that the cars will be available in all markets.

Rolls-Royce Phantom V
Rolls-Royce Phantom V Luna Design

Raising the Rolls-Royce to excellence

“A Rolls-Royce Phantom from Lunaz is the only purpose-built electric car in the world,” the new version notes. “A Rolls-Royce is always designed for quiet operation, with power delivered smoothly with the feel of continuous gear. Converting to electricity amplifies these characteristics while ensuring that these most significant cars remain a relevant proposition to change sensitivities and legislative climates, especially in major world cities. ”

The company is using a Patented electric power system, with a 120 kWh battery for more than 300 miles of range in the Phantom and with an 80 kw / h configuration that provides the same range for the Silver Cloud 1, II and III in fixed roof architectures or convertibles. Jon Hilton, former Renault F1 CTO, leads Lunaz’s engineering and restoration effort. as technical director and general manager.

