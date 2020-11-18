What does Apple’s M1 chip represent for computing?

Recently, Apple unveiled its new processor, a revolutionary silicon chip called M1, which marks the beginning of a new era for Mac computers.

The M1 chip is based on the ARM architecture, therefore the new MacOS Big Sur will be able to run native iPhone and iPad applications, flagship equipment of the company. Particularity that gives it advantages compared to other companies in the industry.

After its presentation, the Apple Silicon chip has been subjected to tests, all have yielded positive results for the company. In one, they declare it the best chip in the world. In another, it is singled out as a device superior to nVIDIA and AMD in graphics performance.

Remember that this new chip is totally different from the ones we know, it includes in a single unit GPU, CPU, RAM memory and automatic learning patterns. Its composition is really quite complex, but it promises to improve the performance of our equipment at a lower consumption of energy and resources.

What you may not know about the M1 is its origin, where did the idea come from? This is something that pertains to its creative co-founder, Steve Jobs. This entrepreneur was characterized by going further, by visualizing Apple equipment in the future, and the way in which its use would facilitate people’s lives. However, the point here is to know where this chip will take us. What does it represent for the future of computing?

To answer that question, we will use the note from Om Malik. This tech writer contacted Apple leaders to help him get a better idea of ​​what the M1 chip actually represents.

The transition from x86 to ARM will take more than two years

Recall that the last Apple transition took place in 2005. A process that took approximately three years. In the course of it, Apple had to avoid many risks, the main one, obtaining support from developers to obtain compatible applications for its operating system. By then, he had no problem with it.

However, he is currently facing a different situation. An internal chip, developed by the company for the exclusive use of its computers. Joswiak, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing comments:

“This will take a couple of years, as it is not an overnight transition. We have made these great transitions very successfully in the past. “

Add:

“Steve used to say we do the whole widget. We have been doing the whole widget for all of our products, from the iPhone to the iPads to the clock. This was the final element to make the whole widget on Mac ”.

It is clear that the intention of the company is to integrate all its applications and services under the same platform. Offer equipment that meets that purpose, something that can be achieved with the implementation of the M1 chip.

The M1 “is unique and the best model”

This is indicated by Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Technologies. He stresses that the new processor fits “perfectly with the product and how the software will use it.” At the same time, it highlights that in itself, what matters to users is the performance that the teams may have, rather than internal structure, the ability to execute many processes at the same time.

He referred to Intel and AMD as companies that base their quality standards on “megahertz, memory and speed,” something that Apple must deal with. In his opinion, quality lies in what users receive, a product that can guarantee to fulfill its purposes, without offering such high figures to refer to its qualities. In this regard, Srouji points out:

“We are a product company and we create a beautiful product that has the tight integration of software and silicon. It’s not about gigahertz and megahertz, but what customers get. “

Similarly, he comments that the processing no longer lies entirely in the CPU, its function expands to “graphics, neural engine, and the image signal processor.” The M1 goes beyond simple processes, it also focuses on executing more visual operations that involve the GPU, such as games, video calls, streaming, graphic design, among other functions.

Actions that the new Apple processor can execute without using interfaces in between, it executes them from the same device.

For Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, “If it’s a discrete GPU, you’re moving data back and forth across the system bus, that starts to dominate performance.” That translates into hotter computers, noisy fans, and therefore higher consumption of processor resources. The M1, as we already mentioned, eliminates this annoying task.

So far, the M1 promises big improvements. Computers with the ability to start MacOS just as iOS devices do. A quick start, right? This is how Macs will behave with the inclusion of this new chip. The presentation of this silicon processor predicts great changes in the world of computing. Not just for Apple, but for other companies.

It is presumed that this Apple Silicon device will incentivize other companies to want to develop a similar or superior chip. Do you agree?

.