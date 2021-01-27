Tech News

What does it mean enter with CIE? Here is the Identity Card authentication system

By Brian Adam
0
0
What does it mean enter with CIE? Here is the Identity Card authentication system
What Does It Mean Enter With Cie? Here Is The

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

What does it mean enter with CIE? Here is the Identity Card authentication system

There Electronic Identity Card it is not only an identification document, but also an authentication tool for public administration systems. In various apps, including Io, the “Enter with CIE” button, but let’s see how it works.

The button identifies a login system that uses the credentials of the electronic identity card. The system has three login modes:

  • Desktop PC: login takes place through a contactless smart card reader, which uses the chip inside the card to recognize the user’s identity;
  • Mobile: the CIE ID application is used and, again using the NFC interface, allows you to log in simply by touching the card to the smartphone, which actually acts as a reader;
  • Desktop with smartphone: access is from a PC, but a smartphone is used to read the CIE (always equipped with NFC and with the CIE ID app installed).

In short, the potential of the Electronic Identity Card is so many. We remind you that on these pages we have also published a guide that explains how to make an appointment for the CIE. However, our advice is always to keep in a safe place the PIN of the Identity Card that arrives according to the procedures provided for by the legislation and which can be useful for accessing certain services.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

A TikTok vulnerability gave access to users’ private data, including phone number

Brian Adam - 0
As confirmed by security analysts, the TikTok video platform suffered a serious vulnerability that gave access to a good amount of private...
Read more
Apps

Clash, a TikTok clone, buys Byte, Vine’s successor

Brian Adam - 0
Clash, one of the many TikTok clones that have appeared on the market in recent years, has bought the social network Byte, which was...
Read more
Tech News

Raspberry pi, a technology that can change the way our data is handled on the internet

Brian Adam - 0
We live in a world surrounded by many technologies, some more innovative than others. But, can you think of one that...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©