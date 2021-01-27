What does it mean enter with CIE? Here is the Identity Card authentication system

- Advertisement -

There Electronic Identity Card it is not only an identification document, but also an authentication tool for public administration systems. In various apps, including Io, the “Enter with CIE” button, but let’s see how it works.

The button identifies a login system that uses the credentials of the electronic identity card. The system has three login modes:

Desktop PC: login takes place through a contactless smart card reader, which uses the chip inside the card to recognize the user’s identity;

login takes place through a contactless smart card reader, which uses the chip inside the card to recognize the user’s identity; Mobile : the CIE ID application is used and, again using the NFC interface, allows you to log in simply by touching the card to the smartphone, which actually acts as a reader;

: the CIE ID application is used and, again using the NFC interface, allows you to log in simply by touching the card to the smartphone, which actually acts as a reader; Desktop with smartphone: access is from a PC, but a smartphone is used to read the CIE (always equipped with NFC and with the CIE ID app installed).

In short, the potential of the Electronic Identity Card is so many. We remind you that on these pages we have also published a guide that explains how to make an appointment for the CIE. However, our advice is always to keep in a safe place the PIN of the Identity Card that arrives according to the procedures provided for by the legislation and which can be useful for accessing certain services.