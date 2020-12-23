Tech News

What does the Lenovo Legion 5 offer for gamers? Check here its full potential

By Brian Adam
0
0
Fwjchtwbvvdk3myhvwvv7b3m4q.jpg
Fwjchtwbvvdk3myhvwvv7b3m4q.jpg

The Lenovo Legion 5 has several things to offer to those most interested in video games. Do you already have an idea of ​​the cooling system? Or what are the most important software tools? Do not worry, in this video I will dedicate myself to reviewing the full potential of this machine.

Something important is the cooling of the Lenovo Legion 5. Its system is the Coldfront 2.0, which features a 67-blade dual-channel thermal mechanism coated with liquid crystal polymer and copper heat pipes. Added to this is the Q Control 3.0, which allows the user to choose between silent, balanced and performance modes. It also has Dual Burn support that pushes the CPU and GPU to their limits and gains a few FPS.

He Lenovo Legion 5 It also has a 39.62 cm (15.6 ″) FullHD IPS screen, a 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. To this is added the Dolby Vision, color improvements and dynamic range.

The Legion TrueStrike keyboard incorporates anti-ghosting or anti-ghosting technology and 1.5mm key travel soft-descent switches. Added to this is the second transition design, that is, the user achieves a more energetic press with the same force on any other key that is pressed.

In terms of autonomy, Lenovo Legion 5 You can charge from 0 to 50% in less than 30 minutes with Rapid Charge Pro. Additionally, Hybrid Mode disables independent graphics card during gameplay and Q Control 3.0 makes Quiet Mode dedicate power to CPU to extend operability of the machine.

And to close this video, it is worth mentioning the Lenovo Vantage, a software that allows optimizing the operation of the Lenovo Legion 5 according to the demands of your video games and applications. From this site you can balance the machine to your needs and free up memory for better performance. The good thing is that the design of the platform is intuitive.

