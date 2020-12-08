Apple is known for launching premium devices, its designs, capacity and simplicity make anyone fall in love. The iPhone are part of those teams, they stand out for their innovative features.

After its release on the market, iPhones are subjected to all kinds of tests, we are not only talking about performance, but about drops and water resistance. On this last point we want to talk to you, what does the water resistance of the iPhone mean?

iPhone with liquid resistance

At apple website It is read that the iPhone with the ability to resist the passage of liquid are: “The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone SE (second generation), iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR ”. It even stands out that “if liquid is spilled on your device”, you should rinse “the affected area with running water, then clean and dry the iPhone.”

These phones are characterized by having passed the IP68 test, that is, they are resistant to solids and liquids. In short, they do not allow the passage of dust or water, for example. Of course it is under certain conditions.

Apple conducts water resistance tests under conditions other than real life

The Cupertino company presents us with an iPhone with a hermetic design to pass the IP68 test. However, these experiments are performed in different conditions to which we can be introduced in real life. Apple experiments in motionless waters, that’s why nothing happens, but what happens if the phone falls into a stream?

In this regard, Apple has stated that the devices can be submerged “up to a maximum depth that varies between one and four meters depending on the model, for up to 30 minutes.” Indeed, Apple estimates the resistance time, but does not specify how it does the tests, much less under what conditions the mobile can be submerged.

That is why the Cupertino company received a fine equivalent to 12 million dollars from Italy. For the European country, Apple uses its statement as a marketing strategy, and not as a true feature of the iPhone.

Apple voids warranty on liquid-penetrated phones

Although Apple offers water resistant iPhones, this does not mean that they are not damaged. Logically, if the devices are submerged to a depth that is not recommended and even exceed the resistance time, it will have unfavorable consequences for the mobile. Unfortunately for users, Apple will not answer for this. In other words, there will be no warranty for a phone that has activated the water resistance indicator.

So what can we learn from this? So that you have an iPhone that has passed the IP68 test, you must be careful and not trust yourself at all, because Apple will not be responsible for this type of incident.

