What does Titan smell like? Of gasoline and rotting fish!

Titan, Saturn’s moon famous for its hydrocarbon seas and lakes, has an atmosphere four times denser than that of the earth. Thanks to instruments aboard NASA’s Cassini spacecraft and those from ESA’s Huygens spacecraft, we have a fair understanding of the composition of the world’s atmosphere (and smell).

The characteristic odor an astronauts might smell on Titan is that of methaniol, which is added to methane for safety reasons. Methaniol is often described as a it smells like rotten eggs or cabbage and the human nose can detect it up to a few parts per billion. By adding this chemical to methane and natural gas (odorless), we humans can quickly detect and deal with potentially dangerous leaks.

Fortunately, though, something about Titan might smell good. For example, ethylene is a common plant hormone that affects fruit ripening and seed germination. In its pure form, it is said to have a sweet and musky scent. Acetonitrile, which is used in many chemical and organic synthesis reactions, also smells sweet. Finally, hydrocyanic acid can be found, described as having a smell of bitter almonds (but unfortunately it is toxic).

Don’t pack your bags yet, you lovers of the smell of petrol. In addition to these sweet smells, there may also be a strong smell of urine on Titan… due to ammonia. Furthermore, as if that were not enough, on the satellite we can also find concentrations of methylamine (which all Breaking Bad fans will know) famous for its stench of putrid fish.

Realistically, however, all of these odorous compounds listed so far are frozen on the surface of Titan and therefore will not be very volatile. All but one: ethylene. However, even if a substance is frozen solid, some molecules will escape the same and our nose may be sensitive enough to detect them. So finally, what does Titan smell like? Sweet and musky, with hints of rotten fish smell, a hint of bitter almonds and of course gasoline.