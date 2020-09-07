Tech News

What does Titan smell like? Of gasoline and rotting fish!

By Brian Adam
0
1
What does Titan smell like? Of gasoline and rotting fish!
What Does Titan Smell Like? Of Gasoline And Rotting Fish!

Must Read

Tech News

What does Titan smell like? Of gasoline and rotting fish!

Brian Adam - 0
Titan, Saturn's moon famous for its hydrocarbon seas and lakes, has an atmosphere four times denser than that of the earth. Thanks to...
Read more
Mobile

Samsung plans to develop a mobile with a transparent screen

Brian Adam - 0
Hollywood producers, directors and screenwriters are going to have to get their act together because at the speed that technology evolves, within a...
Read more
Tech News

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17 Review: 300 Hz screen and RTX 2070 Super

Brian Adam - 0
The Strix SCAR 17 is a laptop with a 300 Hz screen and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER video card, which certainly does not...
Read more
Android

The Motorola Moto G9 Plus, uncovered: 5,000mAh and side fingerprint reader

Brian Adam - 0
After the Moto G9 Play was launched, the leaks about the Moto G9 Plus began a few weeks ago. However, the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

What does Titan smell like? Of gasoline and rotting fish!

Titan, Saturn’s moon famous for its hydrocarbon seas and lakes, has an atmosphere four times denser than that of the earth. Thanks to instruments aboard NASA’s Cassini spacecraft and those from ESA’s Huygens spacecraft, we have a fair understanding of the composition of the world’s atmosphere (and smell).

The characteristic odor an astronauts might smell on Titan is that of methaniol, which is added to methane for safety reasons. Methaniol is often described as a it smells like rotten eggs or cabbage and the human nose can detect it up to a few parts per billion. By adding this chemical to methane and natural gas (odorless), we humans can quickly detect and deal with potentially dangerous leaks.

Fortunately, though, something about Titan might smell good. For example, ethylene is a common plant hormone that affects fruit ripening and seed germination. In its pure form, it is said to have a sweet and musky scent. Acetonitrile, which is used in many chemical and organic synthesis reactions, also smells sweet. Finally, hydrocyanic acid can be found, described as having a smell of bitter almonds (but unfortunately it is toxic).

Don’t pack your bags yet, you lovers of the smell of petrol. In addition to these sweet smells, there may also be a strong smell of urine on Titan… due to ammonia. Furthermore, as if that were not enough, on the satellite we can also find concentrations of methylamine (which all Breaking Bad fans will know) famous for its stench of putrid fish.

Realistically, however, all of these odorous compounds listed so far are frozen on the surface of Titan and therefore will not be very volatile. All but one: ethylene. However, even if a substance is frozen solid, some molecules will escape the same and our nose may be sensitive enough to detect them. So finally, what does Titan smell like? Sweet and musky, with hints of rotten fish smell, a hint of bitter almonds and of course gasoline.

Related Articles

Mobile

Samsung plans to develop a mobile with a transparent screen

Brian Adam - 0
Hollywood producers, directors and screenwriters are going to have to get their act together because at the speed that technology evolves, within a...
Read more
Tech News

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17 Review: 300 Hz screen and RTX 2070 Super

Brian Adam - 0
The Strix SCAR 17 is a laptop with a 300 Hz screen and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER video card, which certainly does not...
Read more
Android

The Motorola Moto G9 Plus, uncovered: 5,000mAh and side fingerprint reader

Brian Adam - 0
After the Moto G9 Play was launched, the leaks about the Moto G9 Plus began a few weeks ago. However, the...
Read more
Tech News

A gigantic crater 50 meters deep formed out of nowhere in Siberia: here’s why

Brian Adam - 0
In Siberia it was noticed, by a television crew who happened to be there, a giant hole in the ground. The find obviously...
Read more
Android

The characteristics of the Realme 7i are almost completely filtered: 5,000mAh and 8 GB of RAM

Brian Adam - 0
Last week Realme presented its two new mid-range proposals: the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro. Both alternatives have 4G connectivity,...
Read more
Tech News

Huawei Mate 40 is approaching: presentation and launch in October?

Brian Adam - 0
During the Huawei Developer Conference, the Chinese company's event dedicated to developers in which software and hardware news will also be presented, Huawei is...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©