What drives a thief to avoid an apartment the most?

By Brian Adam
What drives a thief to avoid an apartment the most?
What Drives A Thief To Avoid An Apartment The Most?

What drives a thief to avoid an apartment the most?

How many times have you lost your mind behind anti-theft devices and various security measures for the purpose of deterring thieves from visiting your apartment? All right, of course: but according to recent research, there is a more valid and decidedly cheaper way to get house rats to roam offshore.

The investigation in question was carried out by a team of criminologists from North Carolina University precisely in order to understand what are the elements that more than anything else push a thief to decide to do not attempt the shot.

The factors on which a sample of 422 inmates were questioned are multiple and have produced the following results: 45% of these fear exposure of the house to the surveillance of neighbors, while 46% avoid break into apartments equipped with any anti-intrusion system.

To scare thieves more than anything else, however, seems to be the most banal element of all: the presence of one or more people in the house. The 60% of inmates taken into consideration has in fact admitted to consider this the element with the highest dissuasive potential. In short, there is nothing left to do but look for a friend or relative to entrust the house to when you are away: the chances of finding nasty surprises will be drastically reduced!

