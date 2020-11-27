What good is language legislation if information in Irish cannot be provided during a pandemic?

The greatest public health crisis since the founding of the state has shown that it is overdue to address the issue of advertising in language legislation.

An Coimisinéir Teanga referred to Irish language services in the days of COVID-19 a few weeks ago and said that it appeared that the virus was used as an excuse to push the Irish language aside.

I agree with that and I have gathered a great deal of evidence myself since March which shows that the Official Languages ​​Act has completely failed to ensure that information in Irish about the public health crisis is made available to the public.

Of course, the Act was passed up to 20 years ago when electronic communications and social media did not have such a firm grip on our lives but the COVID-19 crisis shows more than ever that we may be relying heavily on on the digital world now to connect safely. The Official Languages ​​Act does not have the capacity to address this need and that is why very little advertising has been published in Irish about the crisis and electronic information has not been made available on sites such as gov.ie in Irish.

I understand that the directors of Tuairisc.ie have sent a letter to the. Committee recommending that the issue of advertising be addressed in the new Act and I support that request – I would recommend that the issue of advertising be dealt with in the language standards.

Another issue is the monolingual English signs that I and others have seen in various places – should the current Act be bilingual but should that widespread failure not reflect the great work that remains to be done? Signage does not require a great deal of information – it often contains only a handful of words – but many public bodies such as local authorities and others have failed to meet this basic requirement.

The same problem applies to the government ‘s failure to send a bilingual version of the first information booklet to every household in the country – again this was already covered by a direct provision in the 2003 Act but was not adhered to. These examples are, in my view, a testament to the great challenge we face in establishing a system that appears to provide Irish language services. I recommend that these issues – particularly electronic communications – be addressed in the language standards to be prepared under the new Act.

Covid-19 is not about long, complex, technical information. The pandemic comes with short texts, booklets and online advertising in search of information about the pandemic. Providing such basic information in Irish is not, or should not be, an easy task.

Ultimately, what is the point of having language legislation if the Act cannot ensure that information is provided in Irish about the greatest public health crisis since the founding of the state?

– This article is based on an address given by Dr John Walsh at a meeting of the Houses of the Oireachtas Irish and Gaeltacht Committee this week