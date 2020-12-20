Entertainment

“What happened is in the past”: Niurka asks to pray for Juan Osorio who fell ill with COVID-19

By Brian Adam
0
0
D5wvyavaybhfbod5fcgeojsy5u.jpg
D5wvyavaybhfbod5fcgeojsy5u.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

Glip, group video calls up to 20 hours long

Brian Adam - 0
Video calls have been the order of the day during 2020 and their prominence has not ended yet. Rather, these services...
Read more
Apple

TikTok partners with Apple Music and offers four months of …

Brian Adam - 0
Shazam recently announced that it will give users up to five months of free access to Apple Music. Now the popular application that...
Read more
Tech News

Find My Font, an app to identify fonts from Android

Brian Adam - 0
Fonts represent a very important factor in any project that involves the use of letters for any purpose. So, we must...
Read more
Tech News

Addmin, an app to organize all your documents easily

Brian Adam - 0
We live in an age where we are looking for ways to consume as little paper as possible. Both in terms...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Niurka is very concerned about the health of her ex-husband, Juan Osorio, to such a degree that the vedette asked her followers to help her with good wishes and positive messages for the producer of Televisa recover from your aggravated case of COVID-19.

The producer tested positive for the disease for two weeks, after which they had to suspend the recordings of the project he was directing, called “What’s wrong with my family?” which has been recorded in various locations including the state of Guanajuato, one of the most affected by the pandemic disease.

After learning that he was carrying the disease, the producer went home and maintains a quarantine closely monitored by medical personnel and your child, the actor Emilio Osorio. However, the producer’s condition worsened and he had to be assisted using oxygen and keeping rest.

Juan Osorio and Emilio Osorio, who cares for him in the face of coronavirus (Photo: Instagram @ quelepasaamifamilia.mx)

Such It seems because of the relationship between the two it was not as bad as Niurka had said, because the Cuban woman affirmed that she has no grudge against the producer and what was left in the past does not matter, as she is very grateful for the relationship that Juan has with Emilio:

What happened is in the past and I am immensely grateful that my son is enjoying his dad, and it makes me very emotional to see them get along so well

The producer Gerardo Quiroz, who is one of the producer’s associates, stated that he saw him very worn out by the disease and therefore forced to wear an oxygen mask because he couldn’t breathe. So he said for the show program “The Sun rises”:

Yesterday we had a video call with him, in the evening. Poor thing, he was with his mask, with oxygen, assisted. It was complicated but stable. Today I heard him much better, he breathed a little better and he is an exemplary person, very strong, but he is in the company of many people such as his son Emilio, his daughter Miriam and his servant, and he follows to the letter all the recommendations of the doctors
The producer of Televisa, Juan Osorio, had to leave the recordings of his project "What

The producer confirmed that he had COVID-19 through an audio that he sent to a WhatsApp conversation, in which he asked that the recordings of the project be continued, leaving his daughter Miriam in charge, but apparently When his health began to deteriorate, the producer’s daughter decided to accompany her father and help him in his recovery.

For its part, Niurka assured that she is not afraid of contracting COVID-19, well she knows that fear can cause negative reactions and you do not want to be subjected to something that generates negative feelings:

I’m afraid of nothing, I don’t want or allow myself to feel any kind of negative feelings

In fact, the relationship between the two transcends any conflict, because sometimes They even have sex and that is why nothing is restricted because they both know that they win and that everything continues without commitment:

From time to time we indulge ourselves with a cogidit *, because that does not wear out, it is without obligation, it is washed and is like new, impeccable, to be used again. I eat it, he eats me and everyone is happy

|

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Entertainment

They are the famous ones who would have “taken a round” with “Canelo” Álvarez

Brian Adam - 0
It seems that not even the COVID-19 pandemic can keep Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez out of the ring, who today will face Callum...
Read more
Entertainment

“We are now together”: Pandora celebrates the recovery of Fernanda Meade, who tested positive for COVID-19

Brian Adam - 0
Musical group Pandora also had its close confrontation with SARS-CoV-2, after Fernanda meade announce that recovered from COVID-19. The group was among...
Read more
Entertainment

Angélica Rivera uncovered: “La Gaviota” and her daughters revealed intimate experiences of the season and with whom they will celebrate Christmas

Brian Adam - 0
With a great Christmas spirit and an intention to reveal how you celebrate the holidays with your family, Sofía Castro appeared alongside her...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©