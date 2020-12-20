“What happened is in the past”: Niurka asks to pray for Juan Osorio who fell ill with COVID-19

- Advertisement -

Niurka is very concerned about the health of her ex-husband, Juan Osorio, to such a degree that the vedette asked her followers to help her with good wishes and positive messages for the producer of Televisa recover from your aggravated case of COVID-19.

The producer tested positive for the disease for two weeks, after which they had to suspend the recordings of the project he was directing, called “What’s wrong with my family?” which has been recorded in various locations including the state of Guanajuato, one of the most affected by the pandemic disease.

After learning that he was carrying the disease, the producer went home and maintains a quarantine closely monitored by medical personnel and your child, the actor Emilio Osorio. However, the producer’s condition worsened and he had to be assisted using oxygen and keeping rest.

Such It seems because of the relationship between the two it was not as bad as Niurka had said, because the Cuban woman affirmed that she has no grudge against the producer and what was left in the past does not matter, as she is very grateful for the relationship that Juan has with Emilio:

What happened is in the past and I am immensely grateful that my son is enjoying his dad, and it makes me very emotional to see them get along so well

The producer Gerardo Quiroz, who is one of the producer’s associates, stated that he saw him very worn out by the disease and therefore forced to wear an oxygen mask because he couldn’t breathe. So he said for the show program “The Sun rises”:

Yesterday we had a video call with him, in the evening. Poor thing, he was with his mask, with oxygen, assisted. It was complicated but stable. Today I heard him much better, he breathed a little better and he is an exemplary person, very strong, but he is in the company of many people such as his son Emilio, his daughter Miriam and his servant, and he follows to the letter all the recommendations of the doctors

The producer confirmed that he had COVID-19 through an audio that he sent to a WhatsApp conversation, in which he asked that the recordings of the project be continued, leaving his daughter Miriam in charge, but apparently When his health began to deteriorate, the producer’s daughter decided to accompany her father and help him in his recovery.

For its part, Niurka assured that she is not afraid of contracting COVID-19, well she knows that fear can cause negative reactions and you do not want to be subjected to something that generates negative feelings:

I’m afraid of nothing, I don’t want or allow myself to feel any kind of negative feelings

In fact, the relationship between the two transcends any conflict, because sometimes They even have sex and that is why nothing is restricted because they both know that they win and that everything continues without commitment:

From time to time we indulge ourselves with a cogidit *, because that does not wear out, it is without obligation, it is washed and is like new, impeccable, to be used again. I eat it, he eats me and everyone is happy

