What happened to the life of Talia Shire, the actress who put herself in the shoes of Adrian, Rocky Balboa’s wife

The burden that the surname might have brought him was not an impediment for him to overcome barriers and find his place. In short, it was one more seasoning that gave Talia coppola shire the weapons to overcome that and fly on your own. The maiden name inevitably leads us to name her brother, Francis Ford Coppola. While the prestigious film director had to do with the successful beginnings of his career, Talia later took off to write her own story.

If we talk about preponderant roles, the kind that mark a career but also a life, the almanac takes us to 1976, when Shire stepped into the shoes of Adrianna peninno, in Rocky I. Sure, she was known as Adrianas he called her Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone). She was the woman with whom the boxer fell madly in love until death ended up separating them, but only on the earthly plane. It was the beacon that helped him rise from the next ashes of what he had never been able to be, to become the best boxer in the world.

At that time she was known as the first woman who managed to transcend and predominate in the cinema bearing a male name. With that mixture of grace and disbelief, not only film experts but also ordinary fans wondered why he used that name. It was Stallone who solved the riddle by going to a quick exit: “It’s his name, but shorter,” he said simply.

Your work in Rocky I earned Shire two nominations for Oscar and to Golden Globe as best actress. In that area, the same year, he won the New York Film Critics Circle Award. Without a doubt it was his before and after in the mecca of cinema.

The film, which told the story of a boxer who despite difficulties manages to overcome himself until he is crowned world champion, gave Talia a magnitude that would forge her forever. Not only at work, but before the spectators and fans of the saga who were trapped by a love story characterized, above all else, by an unconditionality that was born in minute one.

The relationship between them begins when Balboa He was nobody, when he boxed in the neighborhood clubs for a few bucks that only allowed him to survive, and not much more. Adrian he was in the difficult moments and in the glorious moments of the Italian Stallion. He was his support and his guidance. The person who led him when adversity hit him hard. In the first film it was his girlfriend, in the subsequent ones they got married, started a family, enjoyed abundance, fell from grace. And in the sixth installment, she dies of cancer. Rocky will always evoke it – even in the spin-off of Believe– with emotion and nostalgia.

In Rocky 6 (strictly speaking, called Rocky Balboa), the first film in which he does not appear, the boxer returns to fight for the title, after the great depression that he went through due to the death of his wife. After the fight, he goes to the cemetery to thank him and says: “Adrian, we did it”. That phrase is one of many that was saved in the collective memory of those who saw it.

During the pandemic, Stallone allowed his fans – through an Instagram live – to ask him questions. There, he referred to Talia. “She was very important: without her it would not have been a success. Historically, boxing movies have shown atrocities, which is why many women did not want to see them. That’s why I thought of her, because I didn’t want to tell the story about boxing. This is a love story“, Defined Sylvester, responsible for the original script.

Far from what it used to be

Talia Shire -strictly speaking, Talia Rose Coppola- the actress was born on April 25, 1946. At age 22 she had her first major role in film when she made her debut in The wild racers. That was the beginning and continuation of the surname as an important part of the seventh art dynasty. Legacy that keeps rolling and setting the course. Generations that are not interrupted: Talia is also the aunt of the film director Sofia Coppola and the actor Nicolas Cage.

Beyond the fact that she continued to work non-stop on the big screen since her first appearance, the world knew her in 1972 when Francis gave her the role of Connie Corleone, daughter of Don Vito (Marlon brando) in The Godfather. Two years later he was in the sequel, with great repercussion. There she stopped being the sister of … to fend for herself on her own and jump to the top of Hollywood cinema.

However, in those years the critics spoke that she was not qualified for such a responsibility and that she was only there by bearing her surname. Everything changed in the second, when she began to be referred to as a “brilliant actress.” The icing on the cake came with an Oscar nomination, the first of many that came throughout his career. However, he never managed to win a statuette. They were years in which the competition was great, and of high level.

Shire never set out to excel, and as he progressed his career dwindled. The success of the 70s and 80s was not repeated. Many maintain that she herself wanted it: fame was never her best ally and she did not get along with the flashes and journalistic harassment.

Trying to get away from the foreground, she tried her hand as a director. It did not turn out as expected. In 1995 he directed One Night Stand, a drama that -as its genre indicates- was also for her. The same had happened before with her role as a producer in Hyper Sapien: people for another star, in 1986, and Lionheart, in 1987. Far from being box office products, it received disapprovals. To such an extent that he never tried his luck in those roles again.

In 2004 Talia gave herself a personal treat that she will keep in her soul for life. Because the legacy remains intact and generations continue to make their way into acting. Convened by David O. Russell, was one of the protagonists of Strange coincidences, film in which he acted with Janson schwartzman, One of his sons.

And if it is about his family, all his descendants continued the artistic path marked by family. Janson, fruit of his relationship with the producer Jack SchwartzmanBesides being an actor, he is a renowned musician. Robert Schwartzman He is the lead singer of the rock band Rooney. The eldest is Matthew Orlando Shire, fruit of its relationship with David shireHe also dedicates his life to acting.

Since then, her acting career has unfolded with ups and downs. Far from the protagonists, at 74 she is far from the mecca of cinema. She can only be seen carrying minor roles, in industries of the same magnitude. Two years ago it was part of Romancing Brazil, a film that was filmed in Brazil and was not recognized worldwide. Then filmed Working man, of Robert Jury.

Thus, far from the blinding lights with which Hollywood welcomes its prodigal children, she still remembers those years that marked her. His heart was always on the side of the saga Rocky Balboa. In this last period, he was in charge of giving the voice to different documentaries of one of the films par excellence linked to drama and action. And in their social networks, the corner where part of the popularity of celebrities moves, the memory of Adrian still latent. Photos from those years adorn and predominate on his Instagram account. And Talia Shire smiles, with the tranquility of no longer being.

