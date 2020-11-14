What happened to Xiaomi laptops?

Xiaomi has brought to Spain already more than one hundred products since its arrival in our country officially 3 years ago. Among them we find mobile phones, televisions, batteries, vacuum cleaners, headphones, scooters and bracelets, as well as others such as electric brushes or backpacks. One of those they also brought was their portable , which quietly stopped selling. What happened to them?

It was at the end of summer 2018 when Xiaomi launched the 13.3-inch Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air in Spain, which I analyzed on HardZone.es. It was a lightweight, powerful laptop (i5-8250U Y NVIDIA NX150), with an aluminum chassis, and very versatile, including a 256GB NVMe SSD, and offering the possibility of adding another. It also had good battery life, topping 6 hours.

Many in Spain we are happy to have the option to buy these laptops, rivaling in performance with the MacBook for much less money. Xiaomi released it to see how these laptops performed on the market. And, unfortunately, it seems that they did not do too well, since overnight it disappeared from their website and stopped being sold in Spain.

Key layout: putting a Ñ sticker does not make it Spanish

The main problem these laptops had was the key layout. As detailed in the review, we can see that there are Ñ and tilde keys, but we actually have the same key layout as the keyboard sold in China, which is the US ANSI. If we write without looking at the keyboard, it does not matter if we have the Chinese version or the “Spanish” version.

Thus, we have for example a fine Enter, and just above the Ç key. The left shift is elongated instead of having the> ISO it is better because it is the one we have used all our lives, and the one used in practically all of Europe.

Xiaomi’s laptop was not a bestseller

We do not know if that was more than enough reason for many users not to buy it, but what is clear is that not as many laptops were sold as Xiaomi expected. The company already has dozens of models in China, including cheap RedmiBook and Xiaomi laptops for gaming, but none looks like it will reach Spain, where brands such as Lenovo or HP dominate.

Xiaomi confirmed a few months ago that it is not among its priorities to bring Spain your laptops, mainly due to having to implement a specific keyboard for each region. The reality is that this would only imply a single new design, since all European keyboards use the ISO layout and only the layout of the keys changes. Again, if when configuring the keyboard in Windows 10 you put the Spanish ISO distribution, you can type without looking on any European keyboard in the same way that you do on a Spanish one.

Therefore, Xiaomi has no short-term plans to bring its laptops, although they could change their minds in the future.