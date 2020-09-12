What happens when Mentos and 10,000 liters of Cola meet? The answer

We’ve all done (or watched) at least once: put some Mentos inside a bottle of Coca Cola. We all know the reaction very well, but over the years there is someone who has always gone further … like this Youtuber who in the name of science and, above all, of fun has created a 10,000-liter Cola fountain.

The experiment – led by popular Russian blogger Maxim Monakhov known as Mimax – cost $ 9,000. However, he did not use Mentos to trigger the reaction, but chemical yeast containing sodium bicarbonate (since it is much cheaper). The chemical reaction that is triggered is considerably different from that created by the Mentos, but in similar quantities the aesthetic result is substantially the same.

The company shot the video’s view counter to six million. A result that paid off for years of planning, as it stands Monakhov said: “Yes, it would seem so absurd and pointless – but to me it means a lot“says Maxim.”My whole career is focused on this.”

After filling a custom-made tub, filled to the brim with the popular soft drink, chemical yeast was poured, sparking an incredible reaction. When the two substances combine, the hydrogen of the acid reacts with the carbonate and produces the hydrogen carbonate compound, which immediately breaks down into CO2 and water. The sudden appearance of CO2 pushes the water out of the pressurized tank e creates a volcanic Cola eruption. The reaction does not create new CO2, but only releases what is already contained in the soft drink … 10,000 liters of Coca Cola.