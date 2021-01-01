Tech News

What have been the most searched and watched movies in 2020? We tell you

By Brian Adam
Year 2020 will be remembered for being the strangest in a long, long time. A global pandemic who locked us at home for three months in a row and where, for the rest of the year, we had to live with restrictions all types.

Everything ends up summarized in a ranking and Today we have to review which films have been the most sought after by Spaniards in the last 12 months. In these data, two things must be taken into account, that cinemas have been closed or partially closed for most of the year and that the most consumed has been cinema on demand due to the consequences of COVID-19. Something logical until the public does not feel safe and the authorities recommend it, the collection at the box office will not rise, in addition the studios are waiting for the best situation to be able to launch their great productions. Still, great premieres have arrived in this very special 2020.

As we have indicated before the cinema on demand of platforms such as Netflix, HBO, PrimeVideo … etc has been the most consumed, and to see the statistics we have to help ourselves with data from platforms such as Justwatch in which you can see which films have interested us the most and, although as you can see, there are not many surprises.

Most wanted movies in Spain 2020

  • Parasites
  • Daggers in the back
  • Joker
  • Jojo rabbit
  • 1917
  • Once upon a time in … Hollywood
  • The Gentlemen: The Mafia Lords
  • Little women
  • Contagion
  • The lighthouse

Ranking of the highest grossing films worldwide

Top grossing movies 2020 Wikipedia

In the case of cinema, this year the billboard continues to be affected by the consequences of COVID-19, with reruns and few news, waiting for the public to feel safe and the box office collection encourages studios to launch their major productions. We show you the list of the highest grossing films of all 2020. As can be seen, most of them are figures that are well below that, in previous years, a year that the cinema has had a very bad time.

