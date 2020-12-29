What is 5G technology: benefits and rumors

- Advertisement -

For months, we have been saying that 2021 will be the year in which 5G technology becomes popular. The main mobile phone operators in Spain have already begun to offer 5G coverage to their customers and we even have lists of the best 5G mobiles that can be purchased -and that will undoubtedly be one of the star gifts this Christmas- but it is also true that there are still many questions about this technology, even deniers who consider that it can be harmful to health.

Some say that 5G is responsible for the coronavirus pandemic

To avoid all kinds of rumors, in this article we will clearly explain what 5G technology is and we will clarify the existing rumors so that you do not have any doubts.

5G is a network that mobile devices use to connect to the Internet from anywhere. It is the fifth generation of communication protocols, which renews the technologies of the previous networks, the so-called LTE or 4G. Hence its numbering.

The 5G achieves latencies – the time it takes for data packets to be transferred within the network itself – that are the fastest to date and this will allow the creation of new applications and that the connected devices considerably reduce the response time.

This allows us to speak of a total hyperconnectivity, which will also allow other advantages: battery consumption will be improved, which can be reduced by up to 10% and will also allow connection at speeds up to 10 times higher than current fiber optic speeds, which will mean a global improvement in the streaming of videogames and visual content such as series, videos and movies.

5G will also make it possible to connect a greater number of devices and advance the creation of “smart cities” and also fully connected homes.

Now, is it a technology that is harmful to health? The World Health Organization in two studies, one from 2016 and another from February 2020, has concluded that 5G cannot be causally related to any adverse health effects. That is 5G networks are not harmful to health.

That is what the WHO points out, although there are other studies that do indicate that they could have a carcinogenic agent – for example, this is what the NGO Ecologistas en Acción says – although it must be taken into account that it is an agent “of the type 2B ”, and it is the same carcinogenic effect that is attributed to coffee or aloe vera.

There are also those who point out that they may be to blame for the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic. This has not been confirmed in any case and there are reasons to point out that coronavirus and 5G are not related. In any case, the WHO has announced that it will carry out a more detailed study on the effects of 5G on the health of individuals and that it will be published in 2022.

