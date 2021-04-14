What is a GaN mobile charger and what advantages does it offer compared to traditional ones?

- Advertisement -

Until now, when we go to a store to buy a mobile charger, we don’t ask ourselves too much: if we are faithful to the manufacturer’s brand, the most we do is buy one identical to the one that came in the box and, if we venture for one from third parties, from a brand of recognized prestige, the most that we indicate to the person who attends us is that it is USB-C, microUSB and that’s it. But in recent months a type of chargers has been gaining ground, which you already have for sale in many physical and digital establishments, and which respond to the name of GaN, which indicates that this device uses gallium nitride, a semiconductor material It is used in the manufacture of some of the components of many electronic devices, such as microprocessors, transistors and has even been seen in LED lights and solar panels. Greater conduction capacity This gallium nitride (GaN) is a great conductor of electricity, so the current passes much faster through it, which allows the charger to save on components and, therefore, gain space, so it is possible to build much smaller models than usual. Normally, manufacturers take advantage of this advantage to install two or more charging slots, so they are very good solutions when we need to have several mobiles, tablets, consoles or whatever recharging at the same time. This physical quality of GaN also affects the loading time. What’s more, this faster current carrying capacity translates into a higher speed under safe conditions, since it is an element that resists heat much better than, for example, silicon. That is why many of the GaN models that are sold in the market are promoted with such extraordinary load speeds as 100, 150W or more. Obviously a question arises, is it possible to inject 100W of fast charging into a mobile that does not support a voltage greater than 18? Obviously not, and the safest thing is that if you do, an alarm will go off on the smartphone due to an increase in temperature, after the minutes. To avoid these problems, the USB-C connector of these chargers acts as the brain of the system and is responsible for adapting that voltage to the maximum that the mobile allows, so we always obtain the highest speed. And if we keep that GaN charger with us over time, when we change phones we can continue to use it without losing an iota of its efficiency and speed.