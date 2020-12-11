What is a «Mesh» Wi-Fi network and what is it for?

When you have many devices at home connected to the same Wi-Fi network, the router may not work efficiently if it does not have the proper width or the range of the device is not sufficient for the dimensions of the home. In these cases you can resort to installing a “Mesh” wifi network or, as it is known in Spanish, a “mesh network”.

A mesh network allows you to extend the Wi-Fi signal at home without using a repeater

Installing a mesh wifi network serves to improve the wifi signal at home without the need for a repeater. What is done is to place different devices, antennas or access points to make the signal travel to more corners of the home, generating a communication system between them. They all connect with the same password and through the same “Service Set IDentifier (SSID)”.

When a device is connected to the Wi-Fi network, it does not communicate directly with the router, but with the nodes (called satellites or access points) that create a mesh-type network. Thus, it is achieved that the router is not the only one in charge of sending the Wi-Fi signal to all nodes and that they broadcast it. Each node works as a “router” for the others.

As the signal is distributed throughout the network, micro-cuts or problems due to low latency are avoided connection. In addition, the mesa network can analyze the status of each node and determine, for example, the distance it is from each access point, the signal strength, its saturation level, the number of devices it has connected …

With this information, you can tell the smart device which channel to connect to and which node to maintain coverage quality. This selection of satellites or nodes is done automatically.

For example, if we are in the living room, there are many connected devices and the signal is low, the network will ensure that the new device that we want to connect uses a node located nearby but in another room, so as not to overload the network.

