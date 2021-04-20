What is a smart green home?

- Advertisement -

Combining the two main trends in homes has become a perfect alliance to follow. SGoing green and immersing yourself deeply in connected living is a mix that works great inside the home.

Architects have been implementing different sustainable solutions for some time when planning the architectural design of houses and looking for technology designers who develop smart home devices considered IoT (Internet of Things) to integrate these products for potential and future clients.

A smart eco house represents an efficient approach that combines tranquility, fresh air, interaction with nature and the satisfaction of not harming the environment. But it also helps us save a lot on our electricity bills.

In short, these homes have lighting, electronic devices that we can monitor remotely. Smart home devices work alongside other devices in the house, interacting with each other: ovens, washing machines, refrigerators, security systems, computers, smartphones … all within the same structure oriented to the ecological treatment of the functioning of the house.

What is a green smart home like?

Smart home automation can help us reduce the energy consumption of our home and, in doing so, also make it more environmentally friendly. Fortunately, there is a growing range of affordable technologies for these homes of the present and future.

Some of the most popular include: temperature control, with which we can reduce our carbon footprint (we can regulate the temperature through the mobile, so that if we are on vacation, for example, and we forget to adjust the thermostat, we can do it remotely without problem); the lights or lighting, using smart LED bulbs to adjust the interior and exterior lighting as needed and to program the lights so that they are only on when we are at home (we can also turn off the lights remotely if we have forgotten to turn off a lamp); smart windows, with which we can also reduce the HVAC power consumption (H Heating, heating, V Ventilating, ventilation, AC air conditioned, air conditioning) of the home, allowing us a cool house in summer and warm in winter, with a more efficient treatment of energy (by being able to program the curtains or blinds to lower at a certain time of day, for example); smart irrigation, with which we will save thousands of liters of water (and euros) per year. We can adjust the system from any device connected to the internet and adjust the irrigation program automatically when it detects rain. It is very useful and you will probably reduce your water consumption for this purpose by approximately 35%.

All these devices aim to make our lives easier, offer comfort and give our pocket a break while we make our smart home much more ecological.

With increasing global warming and climate change, It is vitally important to have an environmental mindset and be consistent with our actions. The awareness of the conservation of natural resources and the preservation of the environment has become a pressing need and, each one, can contribute to saving energy by creating an ecological and technological space that meets all our needs.