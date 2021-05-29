what is a token and what is it for?

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Cryptocurrencies have taken the finance sector by storm, today everyone is talking about Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) or the NFTs. In this context, it is important to know what is what, as well as to have certain knowledge so as not to miss a beat. One of the most important terms in this world is the «token».

Tokens are part of the new world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance. These are tokens that give the user different advantages or benefits.

The word “token” in English means token. It is a term used to designate a unit of value issued by a private entity. In this sense, a “token” is similar to a Bitcoin in that both units have a value accepted by a community. In addition, both are based on the blockchain, although in the case of “tokens” almost all are based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, since it is more complete.

A common mistake is to confuse “tokens” with coins, however, the former have many more uses than coins. For example, within a private network, a “token” can be used to grant a right, to transfer an amount of data, as an incentive or as a form of gamification, through which to achieve benefits or an improvement in the user experience. In short, unlike coins, a “token” serves to whatever purpose it is designed for.

In this sense, the «tokens» can contain multiple layers of value, which means that the developer will be the one who decides what is “inside” the token. Typically, tokens have the same capabilities as money (that is, they are fungible), so they can be traded, mined, and used to make or secure transactions.

One of the best known tokens are the NFT or Non-Fungible Tokens. These are “tokens” unique, invariable and not interchangeable (i.e. non-expendable) that are currently being used as a form of certificate of ownership for digital works. In this sense, the artist Beeple sold a digital work linked to an NFT for 69 million dollars at Christie’s auction house.

Nowadays, sports teams and music-related companies are starting to sell NFT-linked tickets in a way that makes resale impossible. On the other hand, Formula 1 teams like Alfa Romeo are selling branded “tokens” that offer users the possibility to receive gifts or even participate in the decisions of the club.

