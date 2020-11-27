What is an APK and how to install it on Android

If you have a mobile device with Android operating system and you have installed an application, you probably did not know that the extension of the executable files you downloaded is .APK. This acronym means “Android Application Package”, and it is a compressed file or installation package, which contains the data of the game or service that you have downloaded to be launched.

An APK is safe to download and install, as long as it is made from trusted, official or well-known sources

APK files can only be installed on mobile devices whose operating system is Android. When you download and install from Google Play Store, these apps that you download are .APK files but the user doesn’t even know about it, because everything is done automatically, both the download and the installation.

However, if you want to install an app that is not available in the Google application store -but is in a specific forum, or on the creator’s website- you must download it. The .APK file will not run directly, but the installation is up to the user.

How to install an APK file on Android

To install an APK file on Android you must first enable the download permissions for these types of apps that are not part of the official Google store. Android, in this sense, prevents them from being installed, but to unlock this level of security you just have to follow the following steps:

-Enter Android «Settings»

-Then, click on «Security» and check the option «Unknown origins»

-Automatically, Google will launch an ad indicating the possible risks of enabling this option. After reading them and understanding what can happen, press accept.

-Then, look for the APK file of the app you want to have on your mobile. Download it and once it is stored on your computer, look in the “Downloads” folder and click on it to run the installer. Wait for the process to finish by itself and then look on the desktop for the enabled app, ready to use.

What is an APK for?

APK files generally have programs and applications that run on Android and that are not included in the official Google store because perhaps they are a trial version, which the app developer has released for tester users to try before the rest the functionalities. As it is in the development phase, it cannot be uploaded to the Google Play Store.

Also, they are used to launch alternative versions of an app, with features and functions different from the stable or official version. For example, WhatsApp Mix, which is installed as an APK because it has not been developed by the messaging app itself, but by a third party.

In general, an APK file is not dangerous, unless it is downloaded from suspicious sources or unofficial websites. Just because it hasn’t been through Google’s security checks doesn’t mean it’s unsafe. It is simply an app that was not uploaded to the store and is only downloaded from its developer’s website. This happens, for example, with Lottery apps on Google, because they are not allowed in the app store.

The important thing is to always download the APL file from a recognized or official source and not to do so because an invitation comes from a strange email or a message sent through instant messaging from someone we do not know.

