What is an RSS and how does it work?

RSS stands for Really Simple Syndication, although sometimes it is also known as a Rich Site Summary. It is a system that allows users to subscribe to a web page or blog to receive alerts and notifications every time new content is published on them.

RSS allows users to discover when new content is posted on a web page without having to visit it periodically.

Before the appearance of this subscription system, the only way to know if a web page had published new content was to access it directly. The RSS or feed system solved this problem, creating an alert system, which allows users to follow the content of a web page without having to visit it daily to see if it has published new content.

It is a very useful tool for all types of content creators, from bloggers to podcast users, they can now place their feed in an RSS reader or mass email management systems, so that every time they publish something new, A notification is sent to all registered users.

RSS feeds allow you to create your own audience, as well as generate a loyal audience that comes to read your articles every time new content is published.

How does RSS work?

New RSS feeds are published using an XML document. This document called “feed” has articles complete or with a summary, as well as all the metadata of the publication such as the name of the author, the date of publication or the category in which it has been published.

These documents are used by RSS feed readers, who are in charge of translating the XML information. In this sense, many content managers such as Blogger or WordPress have their own meta tags that point to the location of their feeds, which makes it easier for users to create a feed.

Various tools (feed readers) can be used to subscribe to the RSS feeds of the web pages. These are usually free and have functions such as creating groups by topics, receiving notifications by email, as well as filtering by topics or dates.

Most of these tools are free and they are available for various platforms such as desktop computers, as well as Android and iOS. Among the most popular are Feedburner, which is owned by Google – who shut down Google Reader, the most popular RSS reader in 2013 – and other Feedly or Bloglovin titles.

