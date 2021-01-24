What is Bingbon, the cryptocurrency exchange and social trading

- Advertisement -

When it comes to trading cryptocurrencies, you may not know well how to start, or how to carry out your operations in a safe way, minimizing risks, even if you are a user already with advanced trading knowledge.

In this context, exchanges arise, which are platforms that facilitate this task for users, traders and investors, making trading tools and all kinds of products available to operate in a more secure way.

There are many in the market, some large and that agglutinate millions of daily operations, but today we are going to talk about one created in 2018 that is giving a lot to talk about: Bingbon.

It is a young and dynamic Exchange, in which half a million users already trust to operate with cryptocurrencies, both veteran traders and novices, because it has tools that allow gradually entering this market, training and knowing its basic characteristics , which is known as social trading, which we will explain later.

In addition to social trading, unique in its sector, this exchange also surpasses the rest due to the enormous variety of services it offers. In this sense, Bingbon’s product portfolio is designed to meet the needs of all types of investors: those who want to operate with cryptocurrencies but also those who want to invest in traditional markets. Both profiles have a place. And of course, if you want to invest in both, you can too.

Using it is very simple, since it has a very intuitive web page, where you will see the real-time price of the main currencies from its home page. There is a lot of information and possibilities that it houses by browsing its menus. You can also download their mobile applications for devices with iOS and Android operating systems, free of charge, in which you will have access to most of the options available in the desktop version. With them you can always operate at any time and place, and be up to date with the performance of your investments.

In both cases you can personalize your experience. Thus, you will be able to select different modules for the interface and have knowledge at all times of the indices that really interest you to keep up to date with the movements in the markets. On the other hand, security – fundamental when operating with assets and cryptocurrencies – is guaranteed. Transactions are protected with SSL encryption and 2FA authentication.

With Bingbon you can invest in the main cryptocurrencies on the market, not only Bitcoin and Ethereum, but also in another dozen pairs with the US dollar. These are the currencies you can invest in: BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, BCH, LINK, ADA, BSV, EOS, TRX, XTZ, ETC, DOT, UNI and FIL.

The contracts are perpetual and allow different types of margin, although with Bitcoin and Ethereum you can also choose different contracts. In addition, if you are interested in derivatives of traditional assets that operate with cryptocurrencies, you can also settle your contracts in dollars, with the following list of currencies: EUR / USD, EUR / GBP, EUR / JPY, GBP / USD, USD / CAD, USD / JPY and AUD / USD. Indices: S & P500, NASDAQ100, DJIA, Nikkei225, Dow Jones, Russell2000, DAX, Hang Seng and FTSE100. In addition, you can operate with raw materials such as gold, silver and oil.

With Bingbon you can also make deposits in cryptocurrencies such as USDC, USDT, BTC and ETH. They are carried out for free, without commissions, although when withdrawing the funds they do apply, although they are among the lowest in the sector.

Commissions are also applied when operations are opened, or when making exchanges, but they are always among the lowest, even compared to those of the large exchanges, so Bingbon is a good option to consider.

What is social trading?

Undoubtedly one of the hallmarks of Bingbon is the practice of social trading. That is to say, making available to traders, whatever their level of knowledge, tools with which they can gradually enter this field and learn to invest without taking risks.

In this sense, Bingbon has two main tools, which are the following:

-Demo Trading: It is a highly recommended option for those who have less experience when investing and do not want to take risks. With this tool you can practice all kinds of trading techniques with cryptocurrencies, but using virtual money, a currency called VST (which is equivalent to a USDT). This way, the capital of traders is not put at risk, who can learn without losing their funds.

-Copy Trading: Another of the most interesting tools that Bingbon has is this one that allows emulating the activity of the best traders. Thus, any user can learn from the techniques performed by the most successful investors, knowing the operations they perform. Of course there is some risk, but it is less because it “goes hand in hand” with expert investors.

Bingbon is one of the safest exchanges you will find when trading derivatives and cryptocurrencies. With the guarantee of having spent years helping hundreds of thousands of people to invest in the market, and with the possibility of benefiting from social trading and learning from the best, it is undoubtedly one of the exchanges that you should try if you want to be successful trading in the field of cryptocurrencies.

